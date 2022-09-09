ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon

"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Burning Eyes? Sore Throat? Air Quality Poor Across Montana Monday

Monday morning began a little darker than usual, with smoke filling the air in the Billings area. I snapped the photo above at 7:24 AM when the sun appeared to barely poke through the haze. The air is currently rated as "hazardous" in many counties across the Treasure State. Accuweather shared that 37 out of 56 counties in Montana are being impacted by high levels of particulates in the air. They posted:
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Can you dance? Billings Lady Outlaws want you for their Team!

So you think you can dance? No, this isn't about THAT TV show, it's all about the Billings Lady Outlaws and their 2023 Dance Team tryouts!. The Billings Lady Outlaws are a group of young ladies with backgrounds in dance and cheer, but also are involved within our community across many outreach programs throughout the year.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Family Fun Day benefits Habitat for Humanity

It’s the Kid’s Playhouse Raffle and Family Fun Day today!! If you’re a parent, you’re probably familiar with the amazing playhouse raffle to help benefit Habitat for Humanity. You want to head out to the Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley at 685 King Park Drive in...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

RIDE: 9/11 Run Aims to Raise Over $20K for Laurel Hometown Troops

What began as a heartfelt ride to honor the lives we lost on September 11, 2001, has now grown to one of the largest motorcycle runs of the year in the Billings area. The 17th annual event, sponsored by a local motorcycle riding club (the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S.), will be held this Saturday, September 10th. The run will depart from Laurel, with a new starting point for 2022.
LAUREL, MT
97.1 KISS FM

BZZZZ. My Montana Labor Day Weekend Almost Went Horribly Bad

I typically don't write much about my personal life, because it's frankly not very extraordinary. For the most part, I come to work, play great music on the radio, and share news and stories that I hope you find useful in some way. I then return home to my busy Laurel household that's full of loud kids and dogs and do normal, everyday stuff like everyone else. Take two weeks of vacation each year. Rinse, repeat.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Check Out the Awesome Other-Worldly View of Billings from Space

When I was little, I wanted to go to space. It was one of the most extraordinary things I'd learned about in elementary school, and I figured it would be an amazing experience. Unfortunately, to go to space, you have to spend a lot of money and get a lot of education about things I'm not smart enough to understand. However, experiencing views from space is something everyone can do, thanks to the cameras on the International Space Station (ISS).
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Trespass Enforcement Program

Billings businesses may be about to kiss parking lot parties goodbye. A program previously offered only to downtown Billings businesses is now being offered to every business in the city. It's aimed at those shops that have had gatherings of non-customers on their property after hours. If you have a business like that, you may be interested in the Billings Trespass Enforcement Program.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone

A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

