When I was little, I wanted to go to space. It was one of the most extraordinary things I'd learned about in elementary school, and I figured it would be an amazing experience. Unfortunately, to go to space, you have to spend a lot of money and get a lot of education about things I'm not smart enough to understand. However, experiencing views from space is something everyone can do, thanks to the cameras on the International Space Station (ISS).

BILLINGS, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO