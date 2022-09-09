Read full article on original website
Niagara County Department of Health offers free diabetes self-management workshop series
The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free diabetes self-management workshop series. The six-week session is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21, at the North Tonawanda Public Library. Organizers said, “This program...
Niagara County Emergency Services encourage residents to download Prepare Niagara app as part of National Preparedness Month
With the month of September recognized as National Preparedness Month, Niagara County Emergency Service Director Jonathan Schultz is encouraging residents to have discussions in their households about preparing and responding to emergency situations, including downloading the county’s Prepare Niagara smartphone app. “National Preparedness Month is about raising awareness on...
Rabid raccoon found in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health is alerting residents that a rabid raccoon was found in the Town of Royalton. Health officials say they were notified that a roadkill raccoon found on Griswold Street on September 8 was submitted for rabies analysis and was confirmed to be rabid.
Albion Donkey Dies From EEEV
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that a donkey from the town of Albion has died from Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV.) The diagnosis was confirmed in testing conducted by the state Department of Health. Donkeys are as susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases as horses. Like horses,...
2nd annual Zachtoberfest will raise awareness, funds & hope for those with OCD
The second annual Zachtoberfest will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park. The event benefits TEMPO (Treatment for the Effective Management of Pediatric OCD) at Oishei Children’s Hospital Psychiatric Clinic. TEMPO provides treatment programs for the effective management of...
The Resource Council Of WNY is Hiring!
Not only is The Resource Council a place of resource but also of many opportunity! The Resource Council of WNY is now hiring for several positions to staff the new Buffalo United Resiliency Center located within their facility. If you are looking for a great opportunity with a great organization you should checkout the following positions and see what positions would be great for you!
Buffalo and Erie County Public Library offers free help for the new school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prices are rising on everything from gas to groceries, but one thing you don’t have to pay for is a library card. The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library offers a number of free programs to help out with the new school year.
Rivershore Foundation 'Community Splash' event is Thursday
The Rivershore Foundation board and honorary event chairman Gary Hall will host a “Community Splash” event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston (formerly Water Street Landing). This event includes gourmet food, drinks and views of the Niagara...
'Touch-A-Truck' event highlights Erie County's emergency vehicle fleet
Children of all ages welcome at evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, featuring vehicles from Homeland Security & Emergency Services and Public Works. The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its emergency vehicle fleet at an evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 16.
Clinton Crossings complex gets $71.5 million offer
A $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex is in the works. If it closes, the sale would be the largest deal yet to come out of the protracted settlement of Rochester entrepreneur Anthony Costello’s estate. A significant player in area real estate and development, Costello’s March...
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
Touch a Truck event coming to Erie County
The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its new emergency vehicle fleet at Como Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 16.
Tourism economy is thriving in Niagara County, reaching $831 million in 2021
In August, New York state released a tourism economics research study for 2021, detailing the economic impact of tourism across the state. The study revealed the total traveler spend in Niagara County in 2021 reached $831 million, which is an increase of 9.3% relative to 2019. Traveler spend was heavily impacted in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tourism spending surpassed prepandemic levels in 2021.
New York State Police Arrest Three For Underage Alcohol Sales
On Monday September 12, 2022 the New York State Police in Lockport conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in conjunction with the New York State Liquor Authority.Three arrests were made. John M. Wells, age 30, of Gasport NY ,was arrested for Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a minor. Wells sold alcoholic...
'Walk to Freedom' banner carried to Lewiston landmark
After walking hundreds of miles, Ken Johnston, left, is welcomed by Lewiston’s Tim Henderson, portraying underground stationmaster Josiah Tryon, at the Freedom Crossing Monument on Thursday. Johnston began his “Walk to Freedom” on July 14 in New York City, tracing the footsteps of freedom seekers such as Harriet Tubman, while visiting known Underground Railroad communities along the way.
First 'UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser'
Nonprofit organization UPward Design for Life Corp. (UDFL), whose mission is to restore hope by transforming empty spaces into homes, will host its first “UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the University of Buffalo Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St.
Destructive Insect Has Been Found In Buffalo, New York
For months officials have been warning residents in Western New York about an invasive insect that could destroy area plants and trees and now those insects are here in Buffalo. The spotted lanternfly sucks the sap out of the vines and makes the vines less hardy for the winter so...
Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two fatal car accidents were reported in Cattaraugus County. The first happened late Friday night after a Pontiac struck a utility pole on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire. New York State Police say the car was operating erratically just before the collision.
City of Buffalo, Town of Hamburg Remember September 11th
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The City of Buffalo and other towns in Erie County hosted several events commemorating the anniversary of September 11th. In Hamburg, the giant banner that hung across the World Trade Center site in the days and weeks following the terrorist attack, was on display for their annual ceremony, inside the Scranton Volunteer Fire House.
Double fatal accident Friday night in Cattaraugus County
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Another woman was taken to ECMC, where she’s listed in critical condition. Read more here:
