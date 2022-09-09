Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Hawks swarm Lady Indians, 4-1
ELKO — If the Elko girls soccer team believed it had a win in the bag — based on Hug’s close wins of 2-1 and 3-0 over Fernley and Dayton — those thoughts of grandeur flew out the window in the first half of Friday’s game.
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0
RENO — The Elko football team used some trick plays early and got stronger throughout Friday night on the road, enforcing the mercy rule in the first half in a 44-0 victory over North Valleys. The Panthers’ first possession ended in disaster. After a tackle in the backfield...
Elko Daily Free Press
College briefs
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President's List: Chelsea Tewell of Elko, Sheryl Young of Spring Creek and Jennifer Moulton of Spring Creek. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flash flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday
ELKO – A flood watch has been issued across the entire eastern half of Nevada, with showers and thunderstorms expected to begin Monday and increase in intensity Tuesday and Wednesday. “Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Carlin awarded STEM grant
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. -- Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., a woman-owned small business contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, announced three Nevada schools have been awarded classroom funding through the company’s new Community Commitment Grants Program. The grants program, in its inaugural year, is...
Elko Daily Free Press
Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week
ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public. The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park. A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness...
Elko Daily Free Press
Wildfire near Wildhorse; wet weather on its way
ELKO – Firefighters responded to a new blaze Saturday southwest of Wildhorse Reservoir. The Deep Creek Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and burned nearly 60 acres as it was still being brought under control by nightfall. Other wildfires this month have burned 456 acres west of Tuscarora and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mining History Association explores the past of a complex industry
As one of the oldest and most enduring of human endeavors, mining has a complicated history. At the center is the evolution of an industry that has changed over time and varies wildly depending on geography and geology. Mining history might focus on gold or lithium or any number of minerals humans have utilized in the past. Each of these histories share some similarities, but differences abound throughout time and space. Mining history comprises a never-ending variety of different stories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Help sought in finding hit-and-run driver
ELKO -- Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells. At approximately 6:17 a.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a suspected hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near mile marker 354. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
Elko Daily Free Press
Business After Hours at Lostra Inc.
ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lostra Inc. in their new building and location at 225 Sixth St. at 5:30 p.m. With the design and construction of Lostra Inc.’s new building, they made it their mission to make sure that everything that went into it was local: all financing, building materials and vendors. They wanted to give back to the local businesses that have supported them.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lee bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person Public Service team
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Elko Daily Free Press, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country. Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is comprised of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.
Comments / 0