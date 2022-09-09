WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Several Washtenaw County-area organizations are preparing commemorative events for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Travis Manion Foundation, a national non-profit focused on serving veterans, will be hosting a Heroes Run, starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Nichols Arboretum, 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor. The run, which benefits the foundation, costs $35 for an individual or $31.50 for an active duty service member or first responder. Family pricing is also available.

