Sip mochas and learn about murals at a new Ann Arbor Art Center series
ANN ARBOR – Grab a cup of java and learn about Tree Town’s many murals during the new Mochas and Murals tours. Organized by the Ann Arbor Art Center, the tours will educate participants about the various murals around the downtown area and the artists who created them.
Lineup of shows at Concordia University Ann Arbor this fall provides many options
Through the generous support of Karl and Shirley Kreft, the Kreft Arts Program at Concordia University strives to inspire the artistic, intellectual, and creative experiences of CUAA students and surrounding community members. This fall, the program welcomes artists of various disciplines and backgrounds to campus to enlighten others and share...
Jewish Family Services hosting annual fundraiser walk in Ann Arbor in October
ANN ARBOR – Jewish Family Services will host its second annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” fundraiser walk on Sunday, Oct. 9. The nonprofit, which serves older adults, refugees, community members in need of counseling support and families facing food insecurity, encourages walk participants to consider the challenges its clients face every day.
Catching art to catch air: the gallery that’s helping build Detroit’s newest skatepark
DETROIT – There’s a new skatepark being built in Detroit’s East Village and a one-night-only art show is helping raise necessary funds for the park. Set to open next spring along with the Charles McGee Legacy Park, the skatepark is backed by Tony Hawk and NewLine Skateparks, a company that has built thoughtfully designed skateparks around the world.
5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
Anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at these Washtenaw County events
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Several Washtenaw County-area organizations are preparing commemorative events for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Travis Manion Foundation, a national non-profit focused on serving veterans, will be hosting a Heroes Run, starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Nichols Arboretum, 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor. The run, which benefits the foundation, costs $35 for an individual or $31.50 for an active duty service member or first responder. Family pricing is also available.
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
Traditional Victorian Festival returns to Northville
Sep. 11 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Northville will take a step back in time next weekend with the return of the Victorian Heritage Festival Sept. 16, 17 and 18. The festival, which takes place in downtown Northville every September, is a celebration of the rich history and small-town charm of the community, organizers from the Northville Chamber of Commerce said.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
University of Michigan gives psychedelic shroom fest green light
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s second-annual psychedelic shroom fest is officially a go. The University of Michigan has approved organizers’ request to host the event known as Entheofest on UM’s Central Campus Diag off State Street from 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, university officials confirmed.
Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month. The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the...
Chicago-based restaurant JoJo’s ShakeBAR announces first out-of-state location to open in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – JoJo’s ShakeBAR, a nostalgic 80s/90s-themed restaurant and bar, has announced its grand opening date for the company’s Detroit debut, September 24th, 2022. Detroit will be JoJo’s first location outside of Illinois. The company plans on paying homage to Motown’s celebrated musicians, sports icons, and Faygo pop with this new Detroit location.
Man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people in Ann Arbor bathrooms free on bond
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people going to the bathroom in Ann Arbor is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted Friday, Sept. 9, for Erric Desean Morton who is accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
🔒 Devin Scillian’s ultimate Detroit playlist shows why we’re the greatest music city in the world
I’ll say at the outset that I’m not a native Detroiter. I root like mad for this city, for its sports teams, and for its traditions, but I come to today’s topic as a guy who grew up outside its city (or even state) limits. When I...
See which Ann Arbor streets are closed this week for construction
ANN ARBOR – Several streets in Tree Town will close this week to make way for building construction, utilities, and bump-out installations. Closures or lane shifts will range from a few weeks to six months. Here’s the latest from the City of Ann Arbor:. South Maple Road Between...
Michigan, Canada collaborating on project to connect trails at Detroit-Windsor border
DETROIT – Michigan is partnering with Canada to develop a “cross-border trail tourism” experience that will connect outdoor trails from both countries using the new Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit. Members of organizations from Canada and Michigan were set to sign a memorandum of understanding Wednesday...
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
Open Letter to M-Dot & Genesee County Road Commission on behalf of Grand Blanc & Flint, Michigan
Traffic Lights are supposed to be timed/synced for maximum traffic flow. While I'm not a civil engineer by trade, I am a nerd-enough to have googled how easy it is to fix traffic signal timing. (Apparently there's a giant gray/silver box associated with every placement and possibly communication devices between lights & intersections to keep everything in sync.
2022 NAIAS Detroit Auto Show starts this week: What to know to plan your visit
DETROIT – The Motor City has been home to car fans since the late 1890s. The first Detroit Auto Show started in 1907 and has made its home in Downtown Detroit ever since. As the show has evolved, we can notice that history repeats itself. Before being consistently held at Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Hall, the show was held at Beller’s Beer Garden at Riverside Park.
