Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Lineup of shows at Concordia University Ann Arbor this fall provides many options

Through the generous support of Karl and Shirley Kreft, the Kreft Arts Program at Concordia University strives to inspire the artistic, intellectual, and creative experiences of CUAA students and surrounding community members. This fall, the program welcomes artists of various disciplines and backgrounds to campus to enlighten others and share...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jewish Family Services hosting annual fundraiser walk in Ann Arbor in October

ANN ARBOR – Jewish Family Services will host its second annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” fundraiser walk on Sunday, Oct. 9. The nonprofit, which serves older adults, refugees, community members in need of counseling support and families facing food insecurity, encourages walk participants to consider the challenges its clients face every day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Catching art to catch air: the gallery that’s helping build Detroit’s newest skatepark

DETROIT – There’s a new skatepark being built in Detroit’s East Village and a one-night-only art show is helping raise necessary funds for the park. Set to open next spring along with the Charles McGee Legacy Park, the skatepark is backed by Tony Hawk and NewLine Skateparks, a company that has built thoughtfully designed skateparks around the world.
DETROIT, MI
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Society
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Ann Arbor, MI
Society
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Anniversary of 9/11 attacks commemorated at these Washtenaw County events

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Several Washtenaw County-area organizations are preparing commemorative events for the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The Travis Manion Foundation, a national non-profit focused on serving veterans, will be hosting a Heroes Run, starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Nichols Arboretum, 1610 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor. The run, which benefits the foundation, costs $35 for an individual or $31.50 for an active duty service member or first responder. Family pricing is also available.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Traditional Victorian Festival returns to Northville

Sep. 11 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Northville will take a step back in time next weekend with the return of the Victorian Heritage Festival Sept. 16, 17 and 18. The festival, which takes place in downtown Northville every September, is a celebration of the rich history and small-town charm of the community, organizers from the Northville Chamber of Commerce said.
NORTHVILLE, MI
MLive

University of Michigan gives psychedelic shroom fest green light

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s second-annual psychedelic shroom fest is officially a go. The University of Michigan has approved organizers’ request to host the event known as Entheofest on UM’s Central Campus Diag off State Street from 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, university officials confirmed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month. The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the...
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chicago-based restaurant JoJo’s ShakeBAR announces first out-of-state location to open in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – JoJo’s ShakeBAR, a nostalgic 80s/90s-themed restaurant and bar, has announced its grand opening date for the company’s Detroit debut, September 24th, 2022. Detroit will be JoJo’s first location outside of Illinois. The company plans on paying homage to Motown’s celebrated musicians, sports icons, and Faygo pop with this new Detroit location.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

See which Ann Arbor streets are closed this week for construction

ANN ARBOR – Several streets in Tree Town will close this week to make way for building construction, utilities, and bump-out installations. Closures or lane shifts will range from a few weeks to six months. Here’s the latest from the City of Ann Arbor:. South Maple Road Between...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

2022 NAIAS Detroit Auto Show starts this week: What to know to plan your visit

DETROIT – The Motor City has been home to car fans since the late 1890s. The first Detroit Auto Show started in 1907 and has made its home in Downtown Detroit ever since. As the show has evolved, we can notice that history repeats itself. Before being consistently held at Huntington Place, formerly known as Cobo Hall, the show was held at Beller’s Beer Garden at Riverside Park.
DETROIT, MI

