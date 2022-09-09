ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kula, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Arizona woman, 23, suffers severe injuries in fall on hiking trail near Hana

HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Arizona woman suffered severe injuries in a fall on a trail to Kaihalulu Beach in Hana on Sunday. Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded just after 4:30 p.m. The hiker, only identified as a 23-year-old woman, fell from an unknown height and suffered severe injuries to one of her legs and feet.
HANA, HI
mauinow.com

New population of invasive little fire ants discovered in Haʻikū

A new population of the invasive little fire ants has been discovered in Haʻikū. The Maui Invasive Species Committee received a report of stinging ants in west Haʻikū late last month, via the Statewide Pest Hotline, 643pest.org. A community member reported painful stings from tiny, red ants inside their home.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Kula, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Outrigger#Linus Boating#Linus Outdoor#Hawaii News Now#Canoe Paddler#Hawai I
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents in cleanup mode after flash flooding hits Kihei

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Much needed rain fell over the islands Thursday night and Friday, but an isolated downpour was too much for Kihei, Maui. The area was under a flash flood warning Friday afternoon after two inches of rain fell in a very short period of time. Some of that...
KIHEI, HI
KITV.com

Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
WAILUKU, HI
themolokaidispatch.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Molokai and the rest of Maui County beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the U.S.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy