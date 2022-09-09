Read full article on original website
Maui building fire causes $100K in damage
The Maui Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a commercial building fire on Kupuohi Street in Lahaina.
Candidate Q&A: Maui County Mayor — Richard Bissen
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Richard Bissen, candidate for Maui County mayor. His opponent is Mike Victorino. Go...
Arizona woman, 23, suffers severe injuries in fall on hiking trail near Hana
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Arizona woman suffered severe injuries in a fall on a trail to Kaihalulu Beach in Hana on Sunday. Rescue crews with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded just after 4:30 p.m. The hiker, only identified as a 23-year-old woman, fell from an unknown height and suffered severe injuries to one of her legs and feet.
New population of invasive little fire ants discovered in Haʻikū
A new population of the invasive little fire ants has been discovered in Haʻikū. The Maui Invasive Species Committee received a report of stinging ants in west Haʻikū late last month, via the Statewide Pest Hotline, 643pest.org. A community member reported painful stings from tiny, red ants inside their home.
Parts of Maui experiencing flooding, road closures
Some locations that experienced flash flooding included Kihei, Wailea, Ulupalakua, Makena and Keokea.
Homeless can sleep in their cars overnight in Maui County pilot program
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is starting a program that will allow the homeless to sleep in their cars overnight in a county parking lot. Officials are confident it will work, but add that steps have to be taken to ensure that it doesn’t turn into an encampment. Starting...
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Flash Flood Warning issued in West Maui, multiple roads closed
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heavy rain on Maui has closed roads on the west side of the Valley Isle, Friday afternoon.
New program for homeless to sleep in vehicles on Maui
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced the signing of Bill 108 granting homeless people to sleep overnight in vehicles in county parking lots.
Residents in cleanup mode after flash flooding hits Kihei
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Much needed rain fell over the islands Thursday night and Friday, but an isolated downpour was too much for Kihei, Maui. The area was under a flash flood warning Friday afternoon after two inches of rain fell in a very short period of time. Some of that...
Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho’opi’i.
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Molokai and the rest of Maui County beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the U.S.
‘A big mess’: Frustration grows as school bus driver shortage impacts students, parents in Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent loss of school bus drivers leads several routes in Lahaina being cut — eight routes to be exact. Parents are frustrated with the alternative transportation options the DOE is offering. Trinity Peterson said her children’s school advised her Friday that her kids’ bus route...
