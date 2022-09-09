ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton denies Daniel Ricciardo is in line to join Mercedes next year and replace him in 2024 - as he praises Aussie as 'too talented' to spend a year as a reserve driver

By Josh Alston
British champion Lewis Hamilton has backed Aussie Daniel Ricciardo to continue his career in F1 - just not at Mercedes.

With Ricciardo to be dumped by McLaren at season's end, the Aussie has no contract for 2023 and has said he is willing to be a reserve driver to earn a shot with another team.

Meanwhile, rumours continue to swirl that seven-time F1 champion Hamilton could be ready to retire. He is 37 and currently running sixth in the drivers championship.

That has led to speculation that Ricciardo could be set to join Mercedes as a reserve driver in 2023 before taking over from Hamilton in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9rp5_0hnwWX3600
Hamilton and Ricciardo during the preparation day at the Italian Grand Prix, Monza

But the Brit has poured cold water on those claims and plans to continue to race for as long as he is able.

'I think he should be racing, firstly,' Hamilton said ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

'I think he's far too talented — he's earnt the right to be amongst us all racing.

'Of course if he's a part of our team, it'd be great, but a third role is not really, I think, the space for him.

'If I was managing him, he'd be racing.'

Hamilton was unequivocal when asked about his future plans.

'For years we've been going around, up and down, with stories of retirement and stopping.

'For me, I feel healthier than I've ever felt, and I focus a lot on that.

'I'm feeling fit, I love what I'm doing, and I don't plan on stopping any time soon — sorry, buddy!'

With fellow Aussie Lando Norris to rise up the ranks to lead driver at McLaren in 2023, Ricciardo is still looking for a new gig.

He has been linked to a range of career changes including the IndyCar Series and even a massive pay cut to race touring cars in the Australian Supercars Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Esn6g_0hnwWX3600
Norris during the preparation day at the Italian Grand Prix, Monza

He has not ruled out taking a reserve ride, including the possibility of racing under Hamilton at Mercedes.

'I'm really assessing everything,' he said.

'I still don't know what next year looks like. I do want to be on the grid, I do want to race — I touched on it a few weeks ago.

'Although this has been certainly a challenging time in my career, it hasn't taken the love of the sport away from me and that desire to still be here and still compete.

'There's no reason for me to hold back any information now. There's no secrets. It's all open and out there.

'In short, I don't have anything teed up yet. I don't have anything confirmed. I think when I do, I'll be the first to tell you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B38sj_0hnwWX3600
Ricciardo driving the McLaren MCL36 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands

Ricciardo added that he is looking for a long-term position to shore up his future beyond 2023.

'The truth is I'm keeping every option open for not only next year but the future,' he said.

'It's not just about what's right for next year, it's what's right for my future; it goes beyond 2023.

'Obviously [there are] many talks or thoughts about next year and beyond that, but as I said, I'm still not sure what that looks like.

'It's complex, but when I know, I'll tell you.'

