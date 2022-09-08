ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEOS: WWE & AEW Wrestlers Walk The Runway At Fashion Show

While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. During a celebrity fashion show on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA, several AEW and WWE stars walked the runway wearing David Alan Clothing. Some of the names who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Wrestler Featured On Cobra Kai, John Morrison To Debut ‘Unusual’ Gimmick, More

NWA wrestler Luke Hawx is featured on the fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Hawx took to Facebook to comment on the opportunity, writing:. “My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was “The Dead Sleep Easy” and we shot in Guadalajara,Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild.”
ewrestlingnews.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12/22)

The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. Marina Shafir & Nyle Rose vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift. Julia Hart vs. Tiara James. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal...
