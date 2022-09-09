Read full article on original website
Hub Territory football highlights
— Elm Creek held Loomis to 41 yards of total offense in a 56-0 victory over the Wolves. The Buffaloes’ Isaiah Quintana scored on runs of 18, 2 and 31 yards and caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. Quintana, Beau Knapp, Carter Erickson and Jaxson Smith all ran for more than 70 yards.
Bearcats go 2-2 in own volleyball invitational
KEARNEY — Kearney High finished fourth in its own volleyball invitational Saturday, going 2-2 with wins over Scottsbluff and Omaha Westview. The Bearcats had losses to Millard North and in the third-place game against Elkhorn North. The Bearcats opened up at the crack of dawn with a 9 a.m....
Kearney Catholic drops game at Minden
MINDEN — Kearney Catholic suffered its first setback of the season, losing 32-14 on the road in Minden Friday night. “Now we have a decision of “how are we going to respond to this?” We could blame, complain, and defend, or we could decide to get better,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said. “If we choose to blame and complain this team will implode, and we won’t have the season we desire. If we learn from the mistakes we will choose to get better.”
UNK volleyball sweeps Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kansas — The seventh-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team moved to 52-7 all-time against Emporia State after a sweep of the Hornets 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 Friday night in Kansas. UNK’s offense continued to hum along, as the Lopers (10-0) hit a .409 efficiency with 44 kills....
Timothy Mark Gibreal
AUSTIN — Timothy Mark Gibreal, 63, of Austin died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Austin, Texas. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Community Hall in Axtell, Nebraska. A celebration of life will also be held in Austin, Texas, on a...
Ruth Jeannine Gregg
KEARNEY — Ruth Jeannine Gregg, 84, of Kearney, formerly of Bertrand, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the First Baptist Church in Kearney with Rev. Sean Dougherty and Ruth's son-in-law, Rev. Roger McDermott, officiating.
Kearney's Crowne Plaza latest volley in tourism race
KEARNEY — The Crowne Plaza Hotel is the latest jewel to join the Younes Hospitality Complex in south Kearney. The Crowne Plaza’s distinctive, modern appearance and amenities are what guests in luxury class properties expect. Kearney’s new Crowne Plaza is becoming a destination for south-central Nebraska families and...
After decades in business in Kearney, Franca's to hold retirement sale
KEARNEY — A longtime downtown business is saying goodbye with a retirement sale this weekend. Franca’s Jewelry Manufacturing and Repair at 2019 Central Ave., owned by Franca Fullmer, closed in late July after nearly 40 years in business. Wendy Spencer, owner of Sort My Stuff, will organize and...
Lighting up a chilly fall night in Kearney for mental health
KEARNEY — The wind was brisk and skies were brooding, but they didn't chill the 250 people who showed up to Light Up the Night at Yanney Park Friday evening. Even a few dogs joined people of all ages who participated in the ninth annual GLOW 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health. The event raises mental health awareness, supports recovery and encourages mental health resilience.
Dawn Rotary has spaghetti dinner Sept. 19
KEARNEY — Kearney Dawn Rotary will hold an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. Proceeds will fund at least four merit-based scholarships per year for applicants to...
Kearney street plans to boost access to hotel zone
KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023. Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary. The projects will be reviewed...
Pioneer Village to sell excess inventory in online auction
MINDEN — Nearly 400 pieces of history that have been stored away for decades can now be purchased via an online auction. Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is selling about 395 items in order to build capital for the museum. “It’s nothing out of the museum. It’s all...
Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal
KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal. Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.
Looking for a job? Kearney Regional has job fair Wednesday
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center will hold a job fair 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the adjoining Platte Valley Medical Center at 804 22nd Ave. Free hot dogs will be served, and prizes will be awarded. Sara Fecht, the hospital’s senior recruiter, said the hospital has about 60 vacant...
