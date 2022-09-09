MINDEN — Kearney Catholic suffered its first setback of the season, losing 32-14 on the road in Minden Friday night. “Now we have a decision of “how are we going to respond to this?” We could blame, complain, and defend, or we could decide to get better,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said. “If we choose to blame and complain this team will implode, and we won’t have the season we desire. If we learn from the mistakes we will choose to get better.”

MINDEN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO