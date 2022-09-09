Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had no answer to the onslaught brought to the desert by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday. With Mahomes playing at his best and the Chiefs’ offense still looking dangerous even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Kansas City managed to score a 44-21 victory. The Chiefs’ winning margin was way more than what most people expected the winner of this game to have, and that show of dominance by Kansas City has left Kingsbury with a tough realization.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO