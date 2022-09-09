Read full article on original website
Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy
Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”? If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers goes full Peaky Blinders with haircut that has fans in frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s stern message to Arizona after getting demolished by Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had no answer to the onslaught brought to the desert by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday. With Mahomes playing at his best and the Chiefs’ offense still looking dangerous even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Kansas City managed to score a 44-21 victory. The Chiefs’ winning margin was way more than what most people expected the winner of this game to have, and that show of dominance by Kansas City has left Kingsbury with a tough realization.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Female NY Giants Fan Railroads Guy In Stands After Tennessee Titans Fan Throws A Drink In Her Face & Runs Away
Yesterday, the New York Giants shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20. It was quite shocking, considering the Giants were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but with a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, it appears that this is a new team that’s ready to make some noise.
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Aaron Rodgers gives Justin Jefferson ultimate compliment
For one of the few times in the history of the NFL, there isn’t a consensus best receiver in the league. Not because there is a lack of talent, but rather because there are so many receivers to choose from. During a NFC North matchup between the Green Bay...
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts as Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys struggled offensively during Sunday night’s season-opening matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including starting quarterback Dak Prescott before he left the game with an injury. Prescott finished the game 14-for-29 through the air for 139 yards and an interception with no touchdowns. As a team, the...
NFL world reacts to flooded Soldier Field for Bears–Niners game
When the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers open their 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, it looks like they’ll do it in less-than-ideal field conditions as the Soldier Field turf was nearly underwater during warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. As Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports, heavy...
NFL world reacts to Browns’ illegal fake spike
The Cleveland Browns got one over on Baker Mayfield on Sunday, defeating the Carolina Panthers 26-24 on a last-second field goal. However, it appears that the Browns got away with an illegal fake spike to set up the kick, which they should have been penalized for. With 19 seconds left,...
Cousins, O'Connell fire up Vikings with postgame speeches
"The speed of the leader, the speed of the team," said Cousins.
NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint
The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Coach Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are set to embark on another NFL season. The Patriots, who are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Bills, will hope to get back to the playoffs in 2022. Not everyone is high on the Patriots heading into the regular season, but Belichick shouldn't be doubted.
NFL world reacts to Trey Lance’s performance
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance had a rough debut as the new starting quarterback. Lance and the 49ers lost their season opener to the Chicago Bears, 19-10. Lance threw for just 164 yards and one interception, which is not exactly what 49er fans expected out of the young quarterback, especially given that he’s replacing a quarterback who took the team to the NFC Championship Game last year.
NFL world reacts to T.J. Watt cheap shot on Joe Burrow
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals have a strong and notorious AFC North divisional rivalry, so fans have come to expect some hard hits and extracurricular plays in those hard-fought games. But a hit from Steelers’ defensive end T.J. Watt on Bengals’ star quarterback Joe Burrow seems to have caught the attention of the NFL world.
NFL world reacts to Bengals–Steelers wild overtime game
While most NFL teams were fighting hard for to earn their first victory of the 2022-23 season on Sunday, it often looked like the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers were actively trying to lose their season-openers with turnovers, sloppy play, and missed kicks. The ugly game started in the...
