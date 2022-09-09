ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Ted Moore
3d ago

Wouldn’t these be the same police who were scared of one guy with an AR?

bshriner
3d ago

Typical Republicans response from Texas. They sit back and let a guy run out of ammunition shooting children. and the cops wouldn’t do anything the border patrol had to come in and intervened. Texas Republicans are busy going after Joe Biden. Than protecting the border and the American citizens close to the border. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is like a carnival barker calling Mexico, Honduras ,Guatemala ,Central America illegal immigrants to the border but saying that the border is open. He Texas Governor Greg Abbott is to blame for 90% of the illegals coming to the border and he has the audacity to be shipping illegals with free meals free bus rides all over the country I Noticed that New Mexico is not doing that because they’re not calling the border open.there’s saying their border is closed. The cops in Uvalde are gutless just like the Texas governor

fox7austin.com

State sends more DPS troopers to fight Uvalde gang violence

UVALDE, Texas - The shooting Thursday night at an Uvalde park started as a fight between rival gangs, according to authorities. "I know this has been, from talking to my officers. This has been an ongoing deal for the last six or seven months here, tit and tat with each other," said Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.
Dallas Weekly

Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott

A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

New bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New bodycam video has been released to CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. "He's in the classroom," an officer can be heard saying. "We gotta get in there, he just keeps shooting."Students can also be seen getting pulled out of a classroom, going through a broken window. This footage was obtained based on a public records request for it, made a few months ago.
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UPI News

2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
Salon

Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
MSNBC

‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

As students in Uvalde, TX, return to class for the first time since 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School, some families again condemned Gov. Greg Abbott for not addressing gun safety. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke discusses with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.Sept. 8, 2022.
Public Safety
KSAT 12

4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

