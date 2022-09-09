Read full article on original website
Related
Which City Is More Driver-Friendly? New Bedford vs. Fall River
It's the debate that no one is talking about, but everyone knows about. In the category of the worst city to drive through, it's New Bedford vs. Fall River here on the SouthCoast and the people have spoken. It's been a long time coming, but it's time to set the record straight.
A Domesticated Litter Box-Trained Rat in Dartmouth Needs a Forever Home
If you've ever fallen in love with the movie Ratatouille and wanted a pet rat of your own, well, now's your chance. Dartmouth native Hannah Grenier and her family have been searching for a forever home for their foster rat, but no luck thus far. His name is Pickle. He's...
Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest
After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
