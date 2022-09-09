ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KEYC

Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project. After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay. 230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored. The sites were designated as...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Xcel Energy and Minnesota DEED holding program info meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is looking for applicants for the Xcel Energy Power Up Program. Xcel Energy is investing millions into the program in hopes of getting a skilled workforce for contractors working on a solar project in Becker, Minnesota. The company is seeking employees in energy-related...
BECKER, MN
KEYC

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay

Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident. It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister’s fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides. Body found near area Mankato man went missing.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Fairmont storms past St. Peter in Saturday’s conference clash

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter football team couldn’t overcome the Fairmont defense, falling to the Cardinals 32-6 at home on Saturday. The now 1-1 Cardinals were led by senior running back Landen Meyerdirk with three touchdowns, including a kick-off return TD.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Nicollet County Community Night coming to St. Peter

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter will be holding a community night to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse. Wednesday’s event is organized by Nicollet County’s recently formed Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates Committee and will feature free food and an appearance from mental health speaker Cory Greenwood.
SAINT PETER, MN

