CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet the Fairy Godmother of Glass
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Racine is seeing its own Renaissance. For example, an old building on Wisconsin Avenue used to be a lithography company, and now the old gem has a new sparkle to it. Inside, you'll find beautiful and delicate works of art. The stunning visuals of glassblowing...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Public Craft Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary in Downtown Kenosha on Sept. 17 | Local News
Some 12 years ago, Matt Geary didn’t even know you could brew your own beer. It wasn’t until his senior year at Carthage, when a faculty member invited senior students to a home brew party that Geary learned about a hobby that would come to dominate the next decade of his life.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Swan's Watermelon Festival & More! 🍉
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined CBS 58 virtually for Racine and Me to discuss four upcoming events. First up, Swan's Watermelon Festival! The event takes place on September 10th and 11th 10:00-6:00 pm. There will also be a new watermelon painting contest on Saturday, September 10th.
On Milwaukee
7 festivals keeping summer going in September
The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
Greater Milwaukee Today
8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest
Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Second grade Racine teacher goes viral on TikTok
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A second grade teacher in Racine is gaining popularity on social media. Monique McKnight is a second grade teacher with Racine Unified School District. She comes from a musical family and has loved singing her entire life. Recently, she started doing end of the year remix songs on social media. This year, she decided to get students excited to return to school for the beginning of the school year by utilizing a popular song.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dog walking safety
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us virtually to provide dog walking safety tips. It’s starting to get dark outside earlier, but our furry friends still want to take their evening walks. There are a few things you can do to stay safe out there:
qrockonline.com
2 Ways to Win Tickets to WIIL ROCK FEST
QROCK has two ways for you to win tickets to WIIL ROCK FEST 2022 on SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH at THE LAKE COUNTY FAIR GROUNDS IN GRAYSLAKE!. Listen to Dawn in the Afternoon all week and enter below for another chance to get your tickets to the BIGGEST PARTY OF THE YEAR featuring Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl, Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire, Lilith Czar.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fall apple picking guide
MILWAUKEE - It's that time of year! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee highlights where to pick apples this season.
MATC Times
10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
shepherdexpress.com
Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None
Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too
Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
ABC7 Chicago
Couple's engagement photo featuring Culvers and Kwik Trip sweaters goes viral on social media
KENOSHA, Wis. -- An engagement photo shoot in Wisconsin is taking social media by storm. That photo shoot has 11,000 likes and thousands of shares on Facebook, WDJT reported. "We met on Tinder like every other person our age these days," said Andrew Meier. Meier and his fiancé, Annemarie Ryan,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
MATC Times
11851 N. Springdale Ct.
Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville - Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home all brick exterior, this home has so much to offer. Space for all your entertaining, Kitchen is an eat in style kitchen with all appliances, cabinets have all been refaced, plenty of storage for all your cooking needs. Living room-dining room combination with built in bookcases and china cabinet. Master bedroom has rich paneling with tiled floors, Master bath will have stand up shower, new sink, and toilet, the second bedroom has builtin bookcases and storage drawers all bedroom have plenty of closet space. This home is filled with natural light from all the windows and the outside has nature all around. This is a nature lovers paradise. Appliances included, and your furry friends are welcome (pets). Note: There will be an additional monthly charge of $75.00 for Water/Trash. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. If you’re interested please visit our website at.
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!
Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Neander the beagle puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society visited the CBS 58 studio on Fri., Sept. 9 to showcase CBS 58's pet of the week. Meet Neander, a 6-month-old beagle that is available to adopt at the Milwaukee campus of WHS. See first-hand why he is described as "super curious and confident."
