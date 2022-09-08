Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville - Come home to the serenity of Mequon-Thiensville. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home all brick exterior, this home has so much to offer. Space for all your entertaining, Kitchen is an eat in style kitchen with all appliances, cabinets have all been refaced, plenty of storage for all your cooking needs. Living room-dining room combination with built in bookcases and china cabinet. Master bedroom has rich paneling with tiled floors, Master bath will have stand up shower, new sink, and toilet, the second bedroom has builtin bookcases and storage drawers all bedroom have plenty of closet space. This home is filled with natural light from all the windows and the outside has nature all around. This is a nature lovers paradise. Appliances included, and your furry friends are welcome (pets). Note: There will be an additional monthly charge of $75.00 for Water/Trash. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. If you’re interested please visit our website at.

MEQUON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO