Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

House Republicans discuss 'safe communities plan' roll out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico House Republicans and crime victims gathered in Albuquerque to roll out a Safe Communities plan to tackle the spike in crime Monday. "These candidates behind me and myself will introduce legislation to go ahead and make our communities safer," said State Rep. Bill Rehm.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
KRQE News 13

Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this year, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
News Break
KOAT 7

New Mexico remembers 9/11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a sacred day for many as fire officials, state leaders and several dozen gathered in solidarity to honor fallen heroes and victims who lost their lives on 9/11. The mood was somber — but one of appreciation, raw emotion and honor. "The number...
KRQE News 13

Who will be the 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at noon in the Agriculture building courtyard, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge begins at the New Mexico State Fair. Restaurants from around New Mexico face off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. Participating restaurants will cook up the best green chile cheeseburger they can. Blind judging […]
KOAT 7

High traffic volumes expected at New Mexico State Fair

Fairgoers are having a blast at the New Mexico State Fair, but heavy traffic has people stuck on the road for hours. So, state fair officials shared a few tips on how to avoid the hassle. "If you get hung up or whatever, there's a few little hacks I can...
KRQE News 13

Rude Boy Cookies celebrates 8 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business celebrated a birthday on Saturday. During the event, visitors were invited to Rude Boy Cookies to celebrate their eight-year anniversary. The party included food trucks, local vendors, activities for kids, live music, and a raffle to benefit the Domestic Violence Resource Center. The business said it wanted to thank […]
Daily Lobo

5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque

Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

