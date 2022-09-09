Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
House Republicans discuss 'safe communities plan' roll out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico House Republicans and crime victims gathered in Albuquerque to roll out a Safe Communities plan to tackle the spike in crime Monday. "These candidates behind me and myself will introduce legislation to go ahead and make our communities safer," said State Rep. Bill Rehm.
Albuquerque connects city bus cameras to real time police monitoring center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has now flipped the switch on giving the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) instant, live video access to security cameras on the city’s fleet of 245 buses. Its the first time police inside APD’s Real Time Crime Center have had live access to video feeds on buses, years after […]
Albuquerque welcomes new trail; City announces another project
The Parks and Recreation Department made the official opening to the trail.
Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge celebrates 10 years, new visitor center
The grand opening for the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge visitor center launched the celebration of 10 years worth of conservancy work.
Non-profit making sure Albuquerque’s homeless population has hygiene needs met
The group is non-profit, and they have a chapter in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
ksfr.org
Governor announces funding for law enforcement agencies across the state
Law enforcement agencies across New Mexico are set to receive over $41 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 different departments. This fund was a part of the bipartisan crime package that was passed by lawmakers earlier this year during...
KRQE News 13
Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this year, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
“The noise is just unbearable”: Corrales residents want Albuquerque bar to quiet down
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A usually quiet neighborhood in Bernalillo County isn’t so quiet on Friday and Saturday nights. “Some nights you can hear the music plain as day and the announcer that’s happening there, like, it sounds like a DJ,” said Jennifer Kruse, who lives nearby. Those who live in Corrales’s Sky View Acres neighborhood […]
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico remembers 9/11
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a sacred day for many as fire officials, state leaders and several dozen gathered in solidarity to honor fallen heroes and victims who lost their lives on 9/11. The mood was somber — but one of appreciation, raw emotion and honor. "The number...
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
Who will be the 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday at noon in the Agriculture building courtyard, the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge begins at the New Mexico State Fair. Restaurants from around New Mexico face off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. Participating restaurants will cook up the best green chile cheeseburger they can. Blind judging […]
KOAT 7
High traffic volumes expected at New Mexico State Fair
Fairgoers are having a blast at the New Mexico State Fair, but heavy traffic has people stuck on the road for hours. So, state fair officials shared a few tips on how to avoid the hassle. "If you get hung up or whatever, there's a few little hacks I can...
Rude Boy Cookies celebrates 8 years in business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business celebrated a birthday on Saturday. During the event, visitors were invited to Rude Boy Cookies to celebrate their eight-year anniversary. The party included food trucks, local vendors, activities for kids, live music, and a raffle to benefit the Domestic Violence Resource Center. The business said it wanted to thank […]
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque
Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
City of Albuquerque pays out thousands in lawsuit settlements
The City of Albuquerque is planning on shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits from earlier this year.
KRQE News 13
Community helps Los Lunas volunteer firefighter after she loses home
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The mobile home Christie Cunningham lived in for the past three years was gone in minutes when it caught fire Monday afternoon. She’s a single mother and a volunteer firefighter and lost everything in a house fire. One of her sons was in...
