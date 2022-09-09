ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns

Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/12/alabama-grades-narrow-victory-texas-longhorns/">. Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Alabama escaped Texas with a narrow win over the weekend. The Crimson Tide did not execute plays effectively and crowd noise at Darrell K Royal-Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Jaylen Moody continues to shine as full-time starter in Alabama’s defense

Jaylen Moody deserved to be a full-time starter in Alabama’s defense and is proving it. As a former three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class, he defines waiting patiently but constantly working on his craft. He had competition for the starting weakside “Will” linebacker position, but Moody’s experience, consistency, and hard work won.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas

After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007

Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Kickoff time and TV channel announced for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Despite being two weeks away the kickoff time and television channel for Alabama’s upcoming game against Vanderbilt have been announced. The Crimson Tide will kickoff against the Commodores on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with the SEC Network on the call. The last time...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young leads Alabama to victory over Texas, despite several costly errors

Tunnel vision in a hostile environment separates good quarterbacks from legends. The legends slow their mind down, the game slows down, their confidence rises at the moment, and people expect special things. Alabama fans enjoyed what John Parker Wilson, Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Blake Sims, Jacob Coker, Jalen Hurts, Tua...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference

Nick Saban discussed Alabama’s wide receiver’s performance against Texas, the Crimson Tide’s mental toughness and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker

Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama escapes Texas with a win, despite disappointing performance

Alabama fans suffered many emotions in Saturday’s game versus Texas, but frustration was the biggest one. The Crimson Tide improves to 2-0 with a 20-19 victory, but it was a disappointing performance. Alabama’s offense could not run the ball effectively, its offensive line struggled to keep pressure from Bryce...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama alum Mark Ingram featured in hype video for Texas matchup

No one is a more outspoken ambassador for Alabama football than Mark Ingram. He arrived in Nick Saban’s first marquee recruiting class in 2008 and gave the program its first Heisman Trophy winner in 2009. Matthew McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, gave Texas a hype video to prepare Longhorn...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama goes to the half tied on the road against Texas

Alabama is getting its first true test of the season from the Texas players and the crowd. Several mental penalties from the Crimson Tide have helped the Longhorn’s offense get going early in the game, and giving Steve Sarkisian free yards certainly isn’t what Nick Saban intends to do.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to ’embarrassing’ first half against Texas

Alabama fans certainly didn’t expect the first half against Texas to be tied. The Crimson Tide, in its first road game of the season, has struggled on both sides of the football against the unranked Longhorns. What’s hampered Alabama throughout the first half has been the self-inflicted penalties. In...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Governors for Alabama and Texas make wager on Crimson Tide versus Longhorns

The governors for Alabama and Texas want in on Saturday’s matchup. Kickoff will be at 11:00 a.m. CT on FOX from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kay Ivey and Greg Abbott have a friendly wager on the game. If Texas wins, Ivey has to buy Abbott Railhead Smokehouse barbecue and Lone Star beer. If Alabama wins, Abbot has to get Archibald and Woodrow’s barbecue and Tuscaloosa-crafted beer for Ivey.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
