Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns
Alabama’s grades following a narrow victory over Texas Longhorns https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/12/alabama-grades-narrow-victory-texas-longhorns/">. Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after Alabama escaped Texas with a narrow win over the weekend. The Crimson Tide did not execute plays effectively and crowd noise at Darrell K Royal-Texas...
tdalabamamag.com
Jaylen Moody continues to shine as full-time starter in Alabama’s defense
Jaylen Moody deserved to be a full-time starter in Alabama’s defense and is proving it. As a former three-star recruit in the 2018 signing class, he defines waiting patiently but constantly working on his craft. He had competition for the starting weakside “Will” linebacker position, but Moody’s experience, consistency, and hard work won.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama OL very critical of Bill O’Brien’s play-calling versus Texas
After an excellent first week, Alabama fans are back on Bill O’Brien’s offensive play-calling. The Crimson Tide scored two touchdowns on offense, including one in the fourth quarter. It did not achieve balance between the running game and passing attack. Several fans wondered why O’Brien went away from the run game when it was having success in the first quarter. Also, O’Brien did not have creativity in his calls. Alabama looked predictable at times versus Texas.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban still remembers Alabama’s loss to ULM in 2007
Throughout the past 15 years of dominance since Nick Saban took over at Alabama, it’s easy for younger fans to brush past one of the lowest moments in the program suffered during Saban’s first season on the job. In 2007, the Crimson Tide lost 21-14 at home to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tdalabamamag.com
Kickoff time and TV channel announced for Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
Despite being two weeks away the kickoff time and television channel for Alabama’s upcoming game against Vanderbilt have been announced. The Crimson Tide will kickoff against the Commodores on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with the SEC Network on the call. The last time...
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young leads Alabama to victory over Texas, despite several costly errors
Tunnel vision in a hostile environment separates good quarterbacks from legends. The legends slow their mind down, the game slows down, their confidence rises at the moment, and people expect special things. Alabama fans enjoyed what John Parker Wilson, Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Blake Sims, Jacob Coker, Jalen Hurts, Tua...
tdalabamamag.com
Traeshon Holden gives Alabama fans a sincere apology for poor offensive production against Texas
Alabama’s offensive performance against Texas last Saturday was less than satisfactory. The Crimson Tide struggled to get anything going against the Longhorns who consistently dominated the defending SEC Champions on the line of scrimmage. Although Alabama was able to escape with a 20-19 victory, the players on the team...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference
Nick Saban discussed Alabama’s wide receiver’s performance against Texas, the Crimson Tide’s mental toughness and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed below:
RELATED PEOPLE
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 4-Star OL commit Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker
Alabama football’s four-star offensive lineman commit, Wilkin Formby is a nasty blocker who finishes blocks with mean intentions. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith watched Formby in action last week and provided live reactions to Formby’s performance. Highlights and reactions can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama escapes Texas with a win, despite disappointing performance
Alabama fans suffered many emotions in Saturday’s game versus Texas, but frustration was the biggest one. The Crimson Tide improves to 2-0 with a 20-19 victory, but it was a disappointing performance. Alabama’s offense could not run the ball effectively, its offensive line struggled to keep pressure from Bryce...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama alum Mark Ingram featured in hype video for Texas matchup
No one is a more outspoken ambassador for Alabama football than Mark Ingram. He arrived in Nick Saban’s first marquee recruiting class in 2008 and gave the program its first Heisman Trophy winner in 2009. Matthew McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, gave Texas a hype video to prepare Longhorn...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama goes to the half tied on the road against Texas
Alabama is getting its first true test of the season from the Texas players and the crowd. Several mental penalties from the Crimson Tide have helped the Longhorn’s offense get going early in the game, and giving Steve Sarkisian free yards certainly isn’t what Nick Saban intends to do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tdalabamamag.com
Texas students reportedly chanted “f-ck Nick Saban!” during his traditional pregame stroll
Texas students gave their energy to Alabama head coach Nick Saban during his traditional pregame stroll. It has been 100 years since the Crimson Tide played the Longhorns in Austin, Texas. The 2010 BCS National Championship Game was the last time Alabama and Texas battled each other. Texas has a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama drops to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 after narrow win over Texas
Alabama took a slide in the AP Top 25 poll which was released Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had a narrow 20-19 victory on the road against unranked Texas and was able to escape thanks to a late field goal by kicker Will Reichard with 10 seconds remaining. Reclaiming the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to ’embarrassing’ first half against Texas
Alabama fans certainly didn’t expect the first half against Texas to be tied. The Crimson Tide, in its first road game of the season, has struggled on both sides of the football against the unranked Longhorns. What’s hampered Alabama throughout the first half has been the self-inflicted penalties. In...
tdalabamamag.com
Governors for Alabama and Texas make wager on Crimson Tide versus Longhorns
The governors for Alabama and Texas want in on Saturday’s matchup. Kickoff will be at 11:00 a.m. CT on FOX from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kay Ivey and Greg Abbott have a friendly wager on the game. If Texas wins, Ivey has to buy Abbott Railhead Smokehouse barbecue and Lone Star beer. If Alabama wins, Abbot has to get Archibald and Woodrow’s barbecue and Tuscaloosa-crafted beer for Ivey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Will Reichard saved the day despite sloppy play from Alabama: ‘I just wanted an opportunity’
Alabama fans typically don’t share many glowing memories of game-winning kick situations, but Will Reichard has broken that tradition of late-game woes. Reichard drilled a 33-yard field goal with 10-seconds remaining to put the Crimson Tide up 20-19 over Texas which they would eventually hold onto for the win.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Press Conference after Alabama vs. Texas
Nick Saban talked to the media after Alabama Texas Saturday. Saban’ full press conference can be streamed above.
Comments / 0