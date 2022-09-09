REVIEW: Freshly Ground Princess, Spoiled Bear Meat, Brains, and More From Meetz Meats at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida

Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
Family’s ‘rip-off’ $1,113 day-trip to Universal Studios in Florida goes viral on TikTok
A British family of four revealed how their one-day outing to Universal Studios in Orlando ended up costing them more than $1,100 (£970) in a now viral video.Miranda Pearce and her husband Tim, an aesthetic doctor, flew with their two sons to Florida to attend the theme park.A TikTok video that she posted this week – with the caption “the cost of one day at Universal Studios” and the embarrassed face emoji – garnered more than 1.5 million views. @mirandapearcemindset That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics ♬ original sound - Miranda Pearce...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Toffee Pretzel Returns for Halloween Time 2022 at Disneyland
As we continue to journey around Disneyland Resort to try the latest Halloween Time treats, we headed to Tomorrowland next, where we found last year’s toffee pretzel has returned for Halloween Time 2022 at Disneyland Resort. This treat can be found at the Tomorrowland pretzel cart. Toffee Pretzel –...
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
I've worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 6 snacks I always get and 6 I skip at the parks.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
My party of 2 spent $85 at Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney World, and it's one of my favorite restaurants in the park
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
Elite Daily
Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters
Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
disneydining.com
Special Experiences You Can’t Miss in Walt Disney World
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is an extremely special experience from start to finish, thanks to beautiful Disney Resorts, immersive and unforgettable attractions and experiences in the Disney Parks, and incredible shopping and dining options throughout Disney Springs. With so many incredible moments to enjoy throughout any vacation, it can be hard to believe that there are even more experiences offered to Guests that are truly spectacular. Whether a behind-the-scenes tour, unparalleled dining experience, or holiday party, there are some experiences that offer Guests memories that they will never forget. Guests who are looking to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation even more unforgettable should enjoy one of these extraordinary experiences!
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
Disney fans finally got a first look at "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," the ride that will replace Splash Mountain. A large model of the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is on display at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo, which kicks off today in Anaheim, California.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Pastrami Sandwich and Chocolate-Espresso Bread Pudding From Pacific Wharf Café at Disney California Adventure
Celebrate fall with a new Pastrami Sandwich and Chocolate-Espresso Bread Pudding from Pacific Wharf Café at Disney California Adventure. Ghost Pepper Cheese Sauce and House-made Sauerkraut on a Toasted French Roll. This sandwich is fantastic. It’s simple — a mere three ingredients, but they come together so well that...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
Inside the Weeknd's new haunted house at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
Among the scares this year at Universal Studios' always terrifying Halloween Horror Nights is a brand new experience inspired by The Weeknd, who's known for his eerie, even creepy videos. John Murdy, the creative director and executive producer for Universal Studios Hollywood, said the musician, whose real name is Abel...
WDW News Today
Final Trailer for ‘Andor’ Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut in 11 Days
The final trailer for “Andor” was released today at D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. With the series premiere coming to Disney+ in just 11 days, this will be our last preview of the show before it airs. This was released along with several new character posters that showcase...
