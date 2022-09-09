ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

With the heatwave still at an all time high some Central Coast cities look to take care of their workers

By Tony Almanza
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- With people staying cool from the heat others are not so lucky to stay away from the heat.

But cities like Santa Maria and Lompoc are making sure their workers are safe and cool.

Employees are asked to have fresh water and are encouraged to stay hydrated during the heat.

“We have annual required online training for all of our new employees that do work outside. And we have education that goes out from our human resources safety officer about best practices for heat throughout the year,” said Lompoc Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin.

Workers being out in the heat matter a lot to the city but the community can have a place to cool down.

We at the city, of course, encourage our community to stay cool and comfortable in times of heat like this. We have our wonderful Lompoc Aquatic Center, which is available for lap swim appointments and rec swim on the weekends," said Samantha Scroggin.

"We also know that a lot of people will come over to the the library if they're out of doors and or they don't have the ability to cool down at home. People will come over to the library. The library is open on Saturdays, and we we welcome people to come over there," said Santa Maria Public Information Manager Mark van de Kamp.

