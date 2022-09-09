Last month President Biden announced his proposal to forgive student debt for up to 40 million Americans at a price tag of $1.7 trillion. In Alabama, that equated to 629,000 students owing a collective $24 billion. The average college debt in Alabama is $37,000. This exceeds the national average and ranks Alabama among the top 10 nationally in student debt. Nearly 500,000 Alabamians could benefit from the program. While there will be some individual and short-term economic benefits, many question the fairness of the initiative.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO