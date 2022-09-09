ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Donna Fountain
3d ago

Here is an idea Govenor Ivey, why don't you pay for it with some of those hurricane funds instead of spending them to bail out city governments when they mismanage themselves into bankruptcy or better yet, how about those covid funds, or maybe dip into the general fund like you do for other things? You could probably prefund it for years. Stop telling us you can't afford it. We know better, we see money going to things that are far less important. This is a matter of life or death for some people. It is about quality of life. The quality of life needs to be raised in Alabama. Ask some of these cities that are spending 5 million on sports complexes to kick in a few bucks each but stop saying you don't have the money. You have it, it is just a matter of what you spend it on. We know this because we make those choices every day ourselves!

Joyce Peoples
3d ago

if all them people that want h better health care and among other things need to make a change with who is running our state we can change things in November.go to the polls that's the only thing they will listen to.

Joseph Fontine
3d ago

I want to know why you people who are asking for this DO NOT INCLUDED PEOPLE ON DISABILITY OR RETIRED WE. NEED HELP TO I SPEND ABOUT 200 A MONTH ON MEDS N IT DON'T LEVEL MUCH FOR ANYTHING

alreporter.com

Alabama Commission on Higher Education addresses student loan forgiveness

Last month President Biden announced his proposal to forgive student debt for up to 40 million Americans at a price tag of $1.7 trillion. In Alabama, that equated to 629,000 students owing a collective $24 billion. The average college debt in Alabama is $37,000. This exceeds the national average and ranks Alabama among the top 10 nationally in student debt. Nearly 500,000 Alabamians could benefit from the program. While there will be some individual and short-term economic benefits, many question the fairness of the initiative.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cards Against Humanity includes Alabama in ‘Your State Sucks’ list, sales go to abortion fund

Popular game “Cards Against Humanity,” has included Alabama on a list of “forced-birth hellholes,” part of a campaign to raise money for abortion rights. The game maker kicked off the “Your State Sucks” campaign in August, Business Insider reports, directing the message towards customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. All of the states enacted near-total or total abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
ALABAMA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama

Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works donates water to people in Jackson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works is sending water to our Mississippi neighbors. BWW sent 27 pallets of bottled water to the people of Jackson, Miss. Monday. Neighbors there have been under a boil water notice for more than a month. BWW Crews loaded the water on the Christian...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Federal grant will help improve Tuscaloosa National Airport

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A financial boost will enable more traffic and larger aircraft to take off from and land at Tuscaloosa National Airport. This is big news for businesses that need the airport to get parts and products in and out of Tuscaloosa. The Federal Aviation Administration added Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham nonprofit hopes to tackle crime one book at a time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Picking up a book instead of a gun, that’s the hope of a Birmingham nonprofit that just received a big grant from the Department of Justice. The group looking to be a part of the solution when it comes to tackling crime. Reading and math...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Stillman College President sets retirement date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The woman credited with helping to save Stillman College announced that she’ll be retiring at the end of her contract. School President Dr. Cynthia Warrick became the first woman to become president of Stillman College in 2017. She arrived at a time when the school faced financial difficulties and low student enrollment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers

WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

US News and World Report 2022: Here are Alabama’s best universities, HBCUs

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. The list of the 2022-23 Best Colleges was released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, nearly 1,400 of the nation’s colleges and universities are ranked by the news organization, which assesses factors such as academic quality, graduation rates and retention rates.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

EJI’s National Anti-Poverty Initiative Starting in Montgomery

The Equal Justice Initiative organization located in downtown Montgomery are starting an anti-poverty initiative in hopes to provide relief and aid for people in need in Alabama. There will be 3 components for the new initiative where E.J.I. will be:. Providing Health Care to people who are in great need.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

North Birmingham gets $3 million for redevelopment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new details about new life at a North Birmingham school that’s been sitting vacant for a decade. The $3 million from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will help clean up environmental concerns at the former North Birmingham Elementary School in hopes of making it more attractive to developers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

