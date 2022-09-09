ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant, AL

Gas prices below $3 in some areas

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
ALABASTER, AL
Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Avoiding credit card skimmers at the gas pump

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Filling up the gas tank is so common, we can become complacent, but you need to beware in order to avoid credit card fraud. Many times when filling up our gas tanks, we’re in a rush to get somewhere but Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says you need to pause and take a moment to better protect yourself.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
ALABAMA STATE
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities. Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
FIRST ALERT: So long, humidity!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, we are tracking a broken line of thundershowers moving east across central Alabama away from I-20/59 on First Alert AccuTrack this evening. These storms will continue to produce brief periods of heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning over the next couple of hours in east Alabama before clearing out overnight. So, if you are out running errands or have dinner plans, have an umbrella or rain jacket in tow. Enjoy the rain while it lasts though -- because we’ll be hard-pressed to find any showers over the next week!
ALABAMA STATE
FIRST ALERT: Taste of fall on the way early next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though most of central Alabama is quiet this evening, we are tracking a few thundershowers moving in from the south on First Alert AccuTrack. Activity should wane after midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures down in the upper 60s for Sunday morning. We will keep rain chances around 50/50 tomorrow with the best chance for scattered showers and storms moving in late into the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 80s with plenty of clouds around.
ALABAMA STATE
12 Best Cities And Towns In Alabama You Must Visit

It’s time to check out some of the best towns in Alabama! When thinking about which towns to visit in Alabama, you will want to consider a few things. Location, price, and vibe. While Alabama is known for a lot of things, one of the most popular places that draws visitors from all around the country is Alabama’s coastline.
ALABAMA STATE
Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama

Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
ALABAMA STATE
Traffic
Economy
Politics
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
SELMA, AL
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings

When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
ALABAMA STATE
Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison

Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
ALABAMA STATE

