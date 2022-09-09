BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday, we are tracking a broken line of thundershowers moving east across central Alabama away from I-20/59 on First Alert AccuTrack this evening. These storms will continue to produce brief periods of heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning over the next couple of hours in east Alabama before clearing out overnight. So, if you are out running errands or have dinner plans, have an umbrella or rain jacket in tow. Enjoy the rain while it lasts though -- because we’ll be hard-pressed to find any showers over the next week!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO