Cobb County, GA

Two sheriff's deputies are shot and killed in an 'ambush' in Cobb County, Georgia: Two suspects in custody following hours-long standoff with police

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Two deputies were shot dead on Thursday evening as they served a warrant in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta. The two suspects who fired the fatal shots are also now in custody following an hours-long standoff with police.

Few details were immediately released, but the incident happened along Hampton Glen Drive, an upmarket suburb of the city, west of Marietta.

The two deputies were serving a warrant when the suspect opened fire. It's not known if the deputies were able to return fire.

The deputies are the first in Cobb County to be killed in the line of duty in more than 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjnjE_0hnwSW1X00
Two Cobb County deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwaiL_0hnwSW1X00
Two suspects who fired the fatal shots are also now in custody following an hours-long standoff with police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5v0k_0hnwSW1X00
A SWAT vehicle entering the Hampton Glen subdivision where suspects barricaded themselves in a home after killing two deputies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIhyZ_0hnwSW1X00
Pictured: A SWAT vehicle entering the Hampton Glen subdivision where suspects have barricaded themselves in a home after killing two deputies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObeaB_0hnwSW1X00
A family being escorted by law enforcement into the Hampton Glen subdivision on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkMhO_0hnwSW1X00
A GBI Crime Scene vehicle was seen arriving on the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHo4e_0hnwSW1X00
Few details were immediately released, but the incident happened along Hampton Glen Drive, an upmarket suburb of the city, west of Marietta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvmhb_0hnwSW1X00
Various law enforcement agencies were seen close to where the standoff was occurring 

'It is a night of heartache for two families. I am saddened to report the Cobb County Sheriff's Department have lost two young bright deputies killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant. They served with dignity and honor,' said Sheriff Owens at a late-night press conference.

'My two deputies were ambushed and killed. The two perpetrators are now in custody and now being held for questioning. They were talking with the suspect and that's when shots were fired.'

One of the deputies was rushed to a local trauma center but later died.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to be barricaded while the Cobb SWAT team is still at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfUPT_0hnwSW1X00
Law enforcement officers are hugging one other as news broke of the two fallen deputies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OC0tz_0hnwSW1X00
Pictured law enforcement officers in front of the Hampton Glen subdivision
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0us2QY_0hnwSW1X00
A family could be seen being escorted by police officers  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I022x_0hnwSW1X00
Two deputies were shot and killed while in the line of duty serving a warrant at a Marietta home Thursday, according to the Cobb County Sheriff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKokn_0hnwSW1X00
Two Cobb County deputies were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News several shots had been heard just after 7.45pm.

Law enforcement is on the PA system attempting to persuade the suspect to leave his home.

At least three SWAT teams are on-scene reports 11 Alive.

'We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available,' the Cobb County Sheriff said.

Law enforcement vehicles could be seen lining Irwin and John Ward roads at the roundabout just southeast of Cheatham Hill Elementary School.

'Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office after the loss of two deputies tonight in the line of duty,' the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The two deputies are the fourth and fifth law enforcement officers to killed in the line of duty in Georgia this year.

Eight officers were killed while serving in 2021 according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fI8Af_0hnwSW1X00
SWAT and FAST teams are at the scene while the suspect is barricaded

Comments / 7

Mama4paws
3d ago

God Bless each family member and friends who feel the loss for these two young men. They are gone home and are waiting so you can join them one day.

Reply
4
Comments / 0

