Two sheriff's deputies are shot and killed in an 'ambush' in Cobb County, Georgia: Two suspects in custody following hours-long standoff with police

Two deputies were shot dead on Thursday evening as they served a warrant in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta. The two suspects who fired the fatal shots are also now in custody following an hours-long standoff with police.

Few details were immediately released, but the incident happened along Hampton Glen Drive, an upmarket suburb of the city, west of Marietta.

The two deputies were serving a warrant when the suspect opened fire. It's not known if the deputies were able to return fire.

The deputies are the first in Cobb County to be killed in the line of duty in more than 30 years.

A SWAT vehicle entering the Hampton Glen subdivision where suspects barricaded themselves in a home after killing two deputies

A family being escorted by law enforcement into the Hampton Glen subdivision on Thursday

A GBI Crime Scene vehicle was seen arriving on the scene

Various law enforcement agencies were seen close to where the standoff was occurring

'It is a night of heartache for two families. I am saddened to report the Cobb County Sheriff's Department have lost two young bright deputies killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant. They served with dignity and honor,' said Sheriff Owens at a late-night press conference.

'My two deputies were ambushed and killed. The two perpetrators are now in custody and now being held for questioning. They were talking with the suspect and that's when shots were fired.'

One of the deputies was rushed to a local trauma center but later died.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to be barricaded while the Cobb SWAT team is still at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are hugging one other as news broke of the two fallen deputies

Pictured law enforcement officers in front of the Hampton Glen subdivision

A family could be seen being escorted by police officers

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News several shots had been heard just after 7.45pm.

Law enforcement is on the PA system attempting to persuade the suspect to leave his home.

At least three SWAT teams are on-scene reports 11 Alive.

'We will release additional information, including the names of the fallen deputies, as it becomes available,' the Cobb County Sheriff said.

Law enforcement vehicles could be seen lining Irwin and John Ward roads at the roundabout just southeast of Cheatham Hill Elementary School.

'Our condolences go out to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office after the loss of two deputies tonight in the line of duty,' the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The two deputies are the fourth and fifth law enforcement officers to killed in the line of duty in Georgia this year.

Eight officers were killed while serving in 2021 according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.