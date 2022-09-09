Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Jalen Hurts Takes Huge Hit to Head From Tracy Walker
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles largely lived up to the significant hype surrounding them in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, walking into Detroit and scoring many touchdowns against the Lions. Things got chippy throughout the game and eventually everything blew up when Hurts took a big hit to the head after sliding.
Aaron Rodgers Not Pleased After Christian Watson Drops Easy Touchdown Pass
Aaron Rodgers made his first annoyed face of the season after rookie Christian Watson dropped a sure touchdown.
TJ Watt Tells Steelers Trainer He Tore His Pec vs. Bengals
TJ Watt thinks he tore his pec.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Three Potential Dak Prescott Replacements
Who could replace Dak Prescott after he undergoes hand surgery?
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago Bears Celebrate Win By Sliding Through the Lake in the Soldier Field End Zone
VIDEO: Bears celebrate in water.
Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing When He Left Bucs Training Camp For Two Weeks
The secret of Tom Brady's hiatus from Bucs training camp is revealed.
Dak Prescott Will Have Hand Surgery, Miss Multiple Weeks
Man in Cowboy hat tells Dak Prescott he needs surgery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Back Together; Ukrainian Army Advances; Baker Mayfield Loses Revenge Game
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together, Ukrainian army pushes Russia back, Baker Mayfield lost his revenge game and more in the Roundup.
Russell Wilson's Suit For Monday Night Football Is Shiny
Russell Wilson showed up to Monday Night Football in a shiny silver suit.
Mike Tyson, Robert Kraft Engage in Very Awkward Handshake During Patriots-Dolphins
Robert Kraft and Mike Tyson at Dolphins-Patriots.
Detroit Lions Fans Brawled in the Stands and Streets During Eagles Game
VIDEO: Lions fans fight during season-opener against Eagles.
Lamar Jackson Appears Destined For Kirk Cousins Negotiation Route
Franchise tags are in Lamar Jackson's future.
Mike Trout extends home-run streak as he moves to verge of MLB record in Angels' loss
Angels slugger Mike Trout extended his home-run streak to seven games and move to within one home run of tying the MLB record in the 5-4 loss to the Guardians.
Brian Daboll Chews Out Daniel Jones After Awful Interception
Brian Daboll ripped Daniel Jones after a horrible interception.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0