ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Jalen Hurts Takes Huge Hit to Head From Tracy Walker

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles largely lived up to the significant hype surrounding them in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, walking into Detroit and scoring many touchdowns against the Lions. Things got chippy throughout the game and eventually everything blew up when Hurts took a big hit to the head after sliding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle#Fox Sports#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy