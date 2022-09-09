Read full article on original website
The Verge
Apple’s refurbished AirPods Max are $180 off the original cost
If you’ve struggled to justify buying Apple’s AirPods Max at their usual $420-plus price (at Apple, they’re still $549), head over to Woot and check out this deal on refurbished models that cost just $369.99. You can choose between space gray, sky blue, and green, each of which Woot says are “Apple Certified Reconditioned” and have “no visible scratches or blemishes and appear practically brand new!” Though, as is usually the case, the warranty for these refurbished headphones isn’t as good as buying new ones. You’ll get 90 days instead of a full year.
The Verge
For the next three hours, you can get a Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129
The internet is still buzzing about the reveal of the new Apple Watch Pro and the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. But if you’re looking to get a new wearable without spending a mint, you can currently get the last-generation 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $129 during the Discover Samsung flash sale for the next three hours. This promotion lasts from 12PM to 3PM ET and knocks 36 percent off the final price of any configuration of the 40mm or 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
The Verge
Google Pixel foldable and a ‘Pro’ tablet hinted at in Android 13 code
Google has just rolled out the first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta, and developers have already uncovered code that hints at a pair of upcoming devices: the rumored Pixel foldable and a new “Pro” tablet (via Android Police). In a thread on Twitter, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shares...
The Verge
How to use split view on a MacBook
If you want to work with two apps, side by side, at the same time on a Mac computer, Split View is your friend. Sure, you could just resize the two apps manually yourself. But using Split View will do that automatically for you and save you some time. Another...
The Verge
Apple’s latest iPad Mini is $100 off right now at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple’s new iPhone lineup may have grabbed everyone's attention, but our weekend deals post is fixed on everything Apple ignored during its “Far Out” event earlier this week. For starters, Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is currently matching its best price ever at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can pick it up for $399.99 ($100 off). If you need more storage, you can also find the 256GB model with Wi-Fi discounted to $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, down from its usual price of $799.99.
The Verge
Google canceled its next Pixelbook and shut down the team building it
Google has canceled the next version of its Pixelbook laptop and dissolved the team responsible for building it. The device was far along in development and expected to debut next year, according to a person familiar with the matter, but the project was cut as part of recent cost-cutting measures inside of Google. Members of the team have been transferred elsewhere inside the company.
The Verge
Brand new iPhone features that Android already has
For some reason, people like to take sides on things that really don’t need to have sides at all. You’re a fan of iPhones? Cool. You’re more comfortable with Android phones? Use it in good health. But we live in a competitive society, and so the one...
The Verge
OnePlus 11 Pro leaks show an alert slider and a massive camera redesign
Leaked renders of the anticipated OnePlus 11 Pro have been shared online by Smartprix (in collaboration with OnLeaks), showing a new circular camera housing and the return of the iconic alert slider. These renders appear to be based on an early prototype of the OnePlus 11 Pro, so the design might not reflect the final product, but it does give us some idea of what to expect when the phone releases sometime in 2023.
The Verge
Here’s how the new AirPods Pro compare to the rest of Apple’s AirPods lineup
At its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, Apple introduced a new pair of AirPods Pro alongside the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup and long-rumored Apple Watch Ultra. The second-gen AirPods Pro are set to arrive on September 23rd, bringing with them a new H2 chip that Apple claims should cancel “up to twice as much noise” as its predecessor, as well as swipe-based controls and a number of other features.
The Verge
No one can stop you from spending $3,500 on a Samsung Odyssey Ark
Samsung’s behemoth Odyssey Ark, a $3,500 55-inch curved gaming monitor, is going on sale today after a few weeks of being available for preorders. And — somewhat shockingly, given how gaming launches have gone in the past few years — you may actually be able to just walk into a store and buy one. Checking stock at our local Best Buys, several Verge staff members found that stores had one or two models available for pickup today.
The Verge
It’s time to bring contrast back to our smartphone photos
A little while back, my colleague Mitchell Clark and I challenged each other to use our old iPhones for the weekend — mine was an original iPhone SE, and they had an iPhone 5S. I bailed a few hours in after my wireless connection flaked out, and I watched the phone battery drop 10 percent in a matter of minutes. (Mitchell saw the challenge through.)
The Verge
Carrot 5.8 is introducing fresh and funny weather features for iOS 16
Carrot Weather — an app known for its humorous, antagonistic approach to weather updates — is introducing some new features that take advantage of Apple’s iOS 16 release for iPhones today, including lock screen widgets and Apple Weather data integration. There’s also a new multi-column redesign for the iPad.
The Verge
iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen
The story of iOS 16 is all the things that your phone does when you’re not using it. Apple has been saying for years that we need a reset in our relationship with technology and that picking up our phones hundreds of times a day is not the right outcome. Apple, of course, is probably the company most to blame for that problem. And so, part of the idea with its new smartphone software is that there might be ways for your smartphone to be useful without you having to use it so much.
The Verge
Gmail’s iOS 16 lock screen widget looks great, but it’s not coming today
Google has revealed a series of new lock screen widgets for the iPhone, including one for Gmail, timed along with the release of iOS 16. A refreshed lock screen is the most obvious change to iOS in this latest update (even if it’s not a new thing for Android users), and Google’s major apps will support it, but you’ll have to wait a little while.
The Verge
Ikea’s Swedish House Mafia record player is actually going on sale next month
Ikea’s record player made in collaboration with music supergroup Swedish House Mafia is set to go on sale in October. The all-black device sports an unsurprisingly minimalistic look and will cost you $159.99 once it hits Ikea’s maze-like stores. The record player is part of Ikea’s overarching Obegränsad...
The Verge
Roku announces upgraded Roku Express, Wireless Bass subwoofer, and more
Roku is mostly leaving its hardware lineup untouched for the fall — with a couple exceptions. Today, the company is introducing an enhanced Roku Express that now includes dual-band Wi-Fi for more robust, dependable streaming performance. Still priced at $29.99, the device is available for preorder now and will be in stores on October 16th.
The Verge
iOS 16 now available with new lock screen, editable iMessages, and more
Apple is releasing its latest iOS 16 operating system for compatible iPhones today. The free update includes a new lock screen with widgets, unsend and edit for iMessage, new keyboard haptics, a new Home app, and much more. iPadOS won’t be updated to version 16 today, though, as that will ship later as an iPadOS 16.1 release.
The Verge
How to capture text from a video on your Android phone
One of the cool new features in iOS 16, the latest version of Apple’s OS, is called Live Text, which allows you to quickly capture and use text from both a still photo and, now, a video as well. While Android doesn’t (yet) capture text directly from video, it does capture text from still photos using the handy Google Lens app — and with a little bit of maneuvering, you can use Lens to capture text from a video as well. It may not be quite as quick as Live Text, but it’s mostly painless and works just as well.
The Verge
Hori’s Split Pad Compact adds a pop of color and customization to your Switch
Hori released the crowd-pleasing Split Pad Pro in 2019, the Joy-Con alternatives that make playing games so much more comfortable. It’s basically like using Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller in handheld mode, giving you bigger buttons, analog sticks, and cozy grips to accompany your play sessions. Now, it’s experimenting...
The Verge
Let me watch TV on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple introduced the rugged Apple Watch Ultra this week — with a bigger, brighter 49mm screen, an additional hardware button, a bigger battery, and better speakers — made for more extreme outdoor conditions. But I believe the $800 smartwatch can be used another way: to watch TV. Wait,...
