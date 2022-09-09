ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

The 'inevitable' question that's likely to tear Australia apart once again now the much-loved and respected Queen has died... will the country vote again to become a republic?

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The push to make Australia a republic is likely to be reignited in the wake of the Queen's death - with the movement taking just 24 minutes to issue a pointed statement following her death.

The campaign chaired by prominent author and columnist Peter FitzSimons paid tribute to the 'significant contribution' made to the country throughout her 70-year reign - while saying the Queen 'backed the right of Australians to become a fully independent nation' at the previous republic referendum in November 1999.

That poll failed by a landslide with no majority in any Australian state, with campaign, led by future prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, almost over before it began because of division within the movement.

'We are deeply saddened by the news of Queen Elizabeth's passing and express deep gratitude and thanks for her service to the Commonwealth,' The Australian Republican Movement said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daag0_0hnwSG9900
A visiting school class looks at a portrait of Her Majesty The Queen at Parliament House in Canberra on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRWyB_0hnwSG9900
Australia's Governor-General has suggested the country could become a republic after the Queen dies  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qm8c_0hnwSG9900
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to sign a condolence book for the passing of Her Majesty The Queen at Parliament House in Canberra

'During her reign, Australia has grown into a mature and independent nation. It is unlikely we will ever see a monarch as respected or admired by the Australian people again.'

But the statement also noted 'many of the remaining opportunities for UK interference in Australian government' were removed during her reign in 1986.

The republican movement has been rejuvenated by Anthony Albanese appointing Matt Thistlethwaite as assistant minister for the republic after Labor winning the May election.

Just a month later, in June, the Governor-General David Hurley was widely criticised for a comment ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee when he crassly declared the matter of Australia becoming a republic 'will be up for discussion' once she dies.

'I think at the moment people centre on the Queen, and then when she goes, when she passes, then the succession comes in, there's a new discussion in Australia,' he said.

Just last week, Matt Thistlethwaite said he planned to have a campaign ready to roll when the Queen's reign ends.

Whenever that campaign gets moving, it certainly won't be in the near future.

On Friday, Mr Albanese was quick to bat away republic questions.

'Today is a day for one issue, and one issue only, which is to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and to give our thanks for her service to our country, to the commonwealth, to her family and her extraordinary contribution to our nation,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6Ubk_0hnwSG9900
Prince Charles today at a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation yesterday. Today Charles, who will become King, is at Balmoral

The republican movement aims to overhaul Australia's system of government, from a constitutional monarchy, with the British Monarch as head of state, to a republic with a president at the helm.

But not everyone is so sure the monarchy is done for Down Under with the passing of the Queen.

One unlikely theory is that the popular Netflix drama The Crown could prove an wildcard in a desire to stick with the British royal family.

In July, shadow defence minister Andrew Hastie claimed the popular Netflix drama The Crown has revived interest in the monarchy with Australians.

Four seasons of the highly-rated series have aired and the eagerly awaited fifth season is due in November.

Speaking in London in July, Mr Hastie claimed: 'The Crown has mainstreamed the monarchy again in a way that people can engage with.

'We can call into question the historicity [the historical accuracy] of The Crown, but nonetheless I think that the first series penetrated the popular [Australian] culture in a way that monarchists' arguments, in a political sense, could never do.'

While Mr Albanese is undoubtedly a supporter of Australia becoming a republic, in June, to mark the queen's 70 years on the throne, he renamed an island on Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin 'Queen Elizabeth II Island'.

'She has stood with Australia as a true and steadfast friend,' Mr Albanese said on the Queen.

'We give her name to this place in the heart of our capital – a place where history and progress meet.

'It is a fitting salute to Her Majesty, and celebrates her long life and 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth, including her 16 visits to our shores.'

Mr Albanese said Australians 'will determine the future themselves'.

'Today is not the day for those discussions, today's a day to pay tribute to Her Majesty and her service to Australia.'

But those discussions are coming; with the Labor Government promising Australians another republican referendum vote if their government wins a second term in 2025.

Australians rejected the constitutional change in a referendum held in 1999.

Mr Thistlethwaite was appointed new assistant minister for the republic after Labor won government and just before the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The new role was welcomed by the Australian Republic Movement, which campaigns for an Australian head of state.

But others called the timing 'sad and reckless'.

Exactly what the Sydney MP will actually do in the role remain unclear, although his personal position is not.

At the opening to the new parliament, Mr Thistlethwaite claimed swearing allegiance to the Queen was 'ridiculous and archaic'.

In June he congratulated the Queen on her jubilee and her reign, telling Sky News Australia she was 'a fantastic monarch and leader of the commonwealth.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SA7nL_0hnwSG9900
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (pictured, left) lauded Her Majesty the Queen in a speech on Saturday, unveiling a monument in her honour during her jubilee

'But as she comes to the twilight of her reign I think Australians are naturally beginning to ask themselves what comes next for Australia.

'Do we want King Charles or are we mature enough or independent enough to look to appoint one of our own as our head of state?'

Mr Thistlethwaite claimed even as a republic Australia would remain in the Commonwealth, continue to participate in the Commonwealth Games and be respectful and welcoming towards the British royal family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yr9Q9_0hnwSG9900
ENDEARING: The Crown's depiction of Charles, Diana and William on tour

'When you think about it, the average Australian's relationship with the royal family won't change. They will still be invited here. They'll still come here and be on the front pages of our and magazines and newspapers.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hurley
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Peter Fitzsimons
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Anthony Albanese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Australian Government#Sky News Australia#Australians#Commonwealth#The Republican Movement#Labor
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension

Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps in King Charles proclamation - signifying a new, warmer stage in the heir's relationship with his stepmother

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Janet Street-Porter tells Loose Women that plus-size people shouldn't get 'special treatment' on planes and should pay more for their clothes after travel influencers call on airlines to treat them 'like humans'

Janet Street-Porter has let rip on Loose Women after plus-sized influencers have spoken out about the uncomfortable aspects of flying. After the influencers wrote about their experiences flying as larger passengers, which are often very difficult, the journalist said the UK has 'normalised being overweight'. Kirsty Leanne, a British travel...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

592K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy