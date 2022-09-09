King Charles III, as the royal formerly known as Prince Charles will henceforth be addressed, has suspended his website in the wake of the death of the queen. Visitors to the Prince of Wales’ website were greeted with a message saying: “This website is temporarily suspended following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” Visitors were asked to visit the “official website of The Royal Family for further information.” That website has been turned over to the statement issued to announce the queen’s death. It said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” In a statement titled as coming from “His Majesty The King at the time of the Queen’s death,” Charles said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

