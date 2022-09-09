Read full article on original website
King Charles III becomes the oldest person in British history to be named monarch
KING Charles III last night became the oldest person in British history to be named monarch. The 73-year-old former Prince of Wales was three when he became heir to the throne. His 70-year career spent in his mother’s shadow also made him the oldest heir in-waiting. Last night Prime...
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses
Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Beloved Horses, Dogs
Queen Elizabeth II is leaving behind a trove of precious possessions, but probably none more important to her than her beloved horses and dogs. As for who gets them ... it may take nearly a century to find out. The Queen adored her horses ... she had more than 100...
A look at Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of corgis
Queen Elizabeth's death sparked an outpouring of photographs and drawings of her and her four-legged companions throughout the years.
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle.However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based? Since their marriage in April 2005, the royal couple has lived at Clarence House in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire.There has not yet been any official announcement from Buckingham Palace or Clarence House on where they will live but it is strongly suspected the new King will want to reside at Buckingham Palace.The central London royal...
What’s next for the Queens dogs?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are two of many things that Queen Elizabeth will be known for, wearing crowns and loving corgis. In describing what it’s like to wear the Imperial State Crown, in a BBC television documentary Queen Elizabeth said, “Fortunately my father and I have but about the same sort of shaped head but once you put it on, it stays, I mean, it just remains itself.”
The Queen's death: Prince Andrew may inherit the monarch's beloved dogs
Queen Elizabeth II’s love for dogs began at an early age. She was given her first Corgi – Susan – on her 18th birthday in 1933. All the other Corgis bred by the monarch during her lifetime descended from Susan. The monarch owned more than 30 corgis and other pets during her lifetime.
Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Will Live With Prince Andrew and Sarah
The mystery of what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s two Corgis has been put to rest: CNN on Sunday confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of York—Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—will take in the royal corgis at their residence at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The pair have lived there since their 1996 divorce, and Sarah bonded with the late monarch over their shared love of dogs, a source told CNN. While the Corgis have found a new home, it is still unclear where the queen’s other two dogs—a Dachshund-Corgi (“Dorgi”) mix and a Cocker Spaniel—will live.
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . RELATED: Queen Elizabeth’s funeral arrangements revealed ...
Watch as Charles III Is Formally Proclaimed King at Historic Accession Council
Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest son automatically became the UK’s new monarch at the moment of her death on Sept. 8, but it wasn’t until this morning that Charles was formally proclaimed king. Charles III was proclaimed king at an accession council in St James’s palace. It was...
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
King Charles III: My ‘Beloved’ Mother’s Death ‘Is a Moment of the Greatest Sadness’
King Charles III, as the royal formerly known as Prince Charles will henceforth be addressed, has suspended his website in the wake of the death of the queen. Visitors to the Prince of Wales’ website were greeted with a message saying: “This website is temporarily suspended following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” Visitors were asked to visit the “official website of The Royal Family for further information.” That website has been turned over to the statement issued to announce the queen’s death. It said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” In a statement titled as coming from “His Majesty The King at the time of the Queen’s death,” Charles said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
King Charles III mourns 'passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother': Newly named monarch takes power and pays tribute to his beloved mama in a 'moment of the greatest sadness'
Charles has paid tribute to 'cherished Sovereign and much-loved Mother' Queen Elizabeth II, as he is confirmed as Britain's new monarch. The statement 'from His Majesty The King' came just half an hour after the 'peaceful' passing of the Queen was announced. He is now king, and will be known...
Here's What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis After Her Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. At least two of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs will live with family. At the time of the monarch's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, she owned four—two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. The corgis will now live with the person who gifted them to the monarch: Her son Prince Andrew, a source close to the Duke of York told NBC News.
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; Prince Charles becomes King of England
Queen Elizabeth II(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) On Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that royal doctors were concerned about Queen Elizabeth's health and placed her “under medical supervision” at her residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Members of her immediate family rushed to her side. Later on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of the Commonwealth had died at age 96.
The Queen's animal companions
You've seen it – 900 million other people have seen it – the part of the opening ceremonies for the 2012 Olympics in which 007 Is upstaged by the Queen's Corgis at Buckingham Palace. From the age of seven until the day she died, the Queen had Corgis.
What is a Dorgi? Meet the breed created by Queen Elizabeth II
"What is a Dorgi?" We introduce you to the breed created by Queen Elizabeth II and reveal everything you need to know. What is a Dorgi? If you've never heard of this loyal and energetic little breed, you're not alone - in fact, when Queen Elizabeth II was gifted two Dorgi puppies in 2021 by her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, many of us were left asking the same question.
Voices: From ‘Rottweiler’ to Queen Consort: The story of Camilla
How did Camilla get from Rottweiler to Queen Consort?“The Rottweiler” was reportedly one of Princess Diana’s more polite nicknames for her husband’s mistress, to use the term of the time. She was the woman Diana also referenced as “the third person in her marriage” to the-then prince of Wales. She squarely blamed Camilla for the collapse of that marriage, and once even confronted Camilla about it in front of guests at a posh house party. Insults were exchanged.By the time Diana died in Paris in 1997, Camilla Parker-Bowles was the most hated woman in Britain. She was routinely blamed...
