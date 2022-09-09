ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Two shootings in Fifth Ward leaves 2 dead, HPD searching for suspected car

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night, both happening in the Fifth Ward. Houston police believed the suspected shooter or shooters may be driving a red Dodge Charger, which witnesses said two suspects fled the scene in. Police say they received the first...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death

An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
#Bank Robbery#Chicago White Sox#Fbi#White Shoes#Heist#Fraud#First Convenience Bank
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home

A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injured

At least three people are dead, and four others are injured in shootings that occurred in the Houston area overnight. Most of these shootings occurred in northeast Houston. The first of which was a woman who was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd @ Staples St. just after 8 p.m. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.
HOUSTON, TX

