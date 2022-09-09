Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
parentherald.com
Houston Dad Faces Charges for Lying to Authorities About His Child Being Inside Stolen Car to Hasten Search
Police authorities said a Houston dad admitted faking a story that his infant child was inside his car when it was stolen early Thursday morning in the hopes that cops would search for his vehicle quicker, according to Inside Edition. Anthony Gray, 38, called 911 about 5 a.m. on Thursday,...
Suspect surrenders, baby safe after holding child hostage in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff involving a baby, according to Houston Police. The incident started after police were responding to a call about a possible assault between the man and his wife at a home on J C Oaks Circle. When they arrived,...
HPD seeks red Dodge Charger spotted at scene of deadly shooting outside Fifth Ward corner store
Police are looking for a red Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a sunroof after one man was killed and another was injured when a gunman fired into a crowd on Saturday.
Click2Houston.com
‘If you do anything to my car I’ll shoot you!’: Alleged purse snatcher threatens customers who chased him out of store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a suspect who threatened to harm good Samaritans who were trying to apprehend him after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman who was shopping at a department store. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, on Sunday,...
cw39.com
Two shootings in Fifth Ward leaves 2 dead, HPD searching for suspected car
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night, both happening in the Fifth Ward. Houston police believed the suspected shooter or shooters may be driving a red Dodge Charger, which witnesses said two suspects fled the scene in. Police say they received the first...
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Houston, Texas Deputy Death
An update has been provided in the case of the death of Omar Ursin. On Sunday August 28th, 2022, Ursin was killed while picking up food for his family. Law enforcement was looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows that pulled up next to Ursin's vehicle, fired multiple bullets into the vehicle. Officers also released a statement that asked anyone who had information about the case to report the info to the Harris County's Sheriff's Office.
Man convicted of 2 counts of aggravated assault in road rage shooting that left family burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — A man has been found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family burned after the bullet ignited fireworks in the back of their truck. Bayron Rivera was charged with four counts after two children were severely injured...
Click2Houston.com
Suspects charged in fatal shooting of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appear before judge
HOUSTON – Two men charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin made their first court appearance Monday morning. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder, but it was not their first time being accused of someone’s death.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
Bond raised in previous murder charges for men accused of killing off-duty Harris County deputy
HOUSTON — The two men accused of murdering Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin faced a judge Monday morning and were given two new bond amounts for previous murder charges they were facing. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, were both out on $75,000 bonds for...
2 killed in separate shootings blocks and hours apart during violent night in Houston, police say
The deadly shooting was part of what proved to be a violent night in the Bayou City with a total of seven shootings that resulted in four deaths.
Mother of teen with special needs who was beaten to death at Harris County Jail files lawsuit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Harris County and the Harris County Sheriff's Office after her 19-year-old son with special needs was killed while he was in jail. Fred Harris died Oct. 29, 2021. According to court documents, Harris was beaten and stabbed...
Video captures 4 armed suspects park next to Channelview home seconds before attempted forced entry
Surveillance footage obtained only by Eyewitness News shows four suspects arrive to the scene and park next door before two are seen running back outside two minutes later.
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
Click2Houston.com
MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspect carefully selects, tries on clothes before loading them into duffle bag and fleeing store
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat. On Wednesday, at around 6 p.m., a man entered a department store in the 18100 block of Gulf Freeway. He walked around the store, removed numerous articles of clothing from their hangers, tried some of the items on and then walked to the luggage section. The man then placed the clothing in an empty duffle bag and walked towards the front entrance/exit of the store.
Man found shot to death in Westchase apartment while visiting friends, Houston police say
Investigators said the victim did not live at the apartment complex and was visiting his friends.
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injured
At least three people are dead, and four others are injured in shootings that occurred in the Houston area overnight. Most of these shootings occurred in northeast Houston. The first of which was a woman who was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd @ Staples St. just after 8 p.m. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.
Teen armed with shotgun kills 2 suspects during attempted home invasion near Houston
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A 17-year-old boy armed with a shotgun killed two people during an attempted home invasion in suburban Houston on Friday night, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the Channelview area east of Houston at about 10:40 p.m. CDT, KHOU-TV reported.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after threatening judges, calling in multiple bomb threats in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after investigators say he threatened the lives of more than one judge this week. On Sept. 8, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch say they received a suspicious phone call from an unknown man. During the call, the suspect reportedly threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges.
