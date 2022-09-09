Paramore Surprise Fans With Snippet Of New Music: Listen

Photo: Getty Images

After teasing a new era earlier today by changing all of their profile pictures, Paramore have finally shared a snippet of their highly anticipated new music.

The band took to their official Discord server to share a video clip of a studio session. Hayley Williams ' vocals are heard soaring over a guitar riff, singing what fans have transcribed as "Far, I'm far/ So far from the fault line/ Quite the opposite/I'm safe inside." Fans went wild after the clip circulated online tonight (September 8) and are now all trying to join in on the fun on the band's Discord server. "this is world ending this is the greatest snippet i have ever heard paramore are coming to end careers," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Listen to the snippet below:

In an episode of Williams' Everything Is Emo podcast back in July, the singer revealed which artist influenced Paramore's next album — Bloc Party. “From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she said. “They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us."