thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras performance: Iowa fans continue to call for change under center
Spencer Petras did not have a great Week 1 for Iowa, posting a horrifying QBR of 1.1 and guiding an offense that failed to deliver a touchdown against South Dakota State. In Week 2, the Hawkeyes are facing Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk rivalry, and things have not been much better for Petras. Despite Iowa scoring a touchdown on a short field, Petras continues to struggle throwing the ball.
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Iowa Football: Hawkeye offense is 'insane' for all the wrong reasons
Rain wasn't the only thing pouring onto Duke Slater Field on Saturday. Time and time again, Iowa's special teams and defense gave opportunity after opportunity for the offense to pull its weight... only to repeatedly fall on its face. The sold-out crowd in Kinnick was quick to let its opinion by heard with 'boos' throughout the game.
ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination
ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will jump through table if Bills win Super Bowl
The only thing Buffalo Bills fans seem to enjoy more than their team winning football games is launching themselves through tables at their pre-and post-game tailgates. It is their thing. And one of their former quarterbacks says he will join them in the practice if the Bills end up winning the Super Bowl this season.
Yardbarker
Take 5: Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
How desirable the Nebraska football job is will be a point of debate following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. The answer may well be determined by who the Cornhuskers are able to lure to Lincoln, Neb. Frost was let go after a 1-2 start to the season, including...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25M to play in game Irish lost
The worst part about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s home loss to Marshall on Saturday is that they paid good money for the privilege of being beaten. The Fighting Irish lost 26-21 at home against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Schools like Notre Dame typically have to pay a lesser opponent good money to entice them to come play a tough road game that will likely result in a loss.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 495 | Leman: 'I think they can win the Big Ten West'
All-American linebacker J Leman joins Jeremy Werner to break down Illinois football's dominant 24-3 win over Virginia. Leman breaks down the Illini's dominant defensive performance against a team that put up 42 points on them last season and some star performances on that side of the ball before discussing an offense that continues to move the ball but continues to shoot itself in the foot. Leman then discusses how he thinks Illinois stacks up in a wildly open Big Ten West and what he thinks Nebraska should look for in its next head coach.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Nick Young Makes A Strong Pitch For Bronny James To Play For The USC Trojans: "Why Leave And You Already Out Here Comfortable?"
As LeBron James prepares for the grind of another long NBA season, his son Bronny is getting ready to play out the final chapter of his High School career. All throughout the season, and until he announces his decision, the whole world will be waiting, and watching, to see where Bronny will play next. While programs like Oregon and Ohio State have been classified as the most likely landing spots for James Jr., there are those who want him to consider playing for the University of Southern California instead.
Yardbarker
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa
When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
Report Card: Grading the Iowa Hawkeyes’ offensive stinker versus the Iowa State Cyclones
For the first time in a long time, Iowa dropped its annual in-state showdown versus Iowa State. The Cyclones were able to slip past the Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium without much on the scoreboard to show for themselves, topping Iowa 10-7. Just as it played out in the Hawkeyes’ opener, Iowa’s offense struggled all day long. As such, grades will reflect those poor performances. The coaching staff isn’t off the hook this week either. Take a seat. Class is back in session. It’s time to dole out some post-Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series grades. Kirk Ferentz Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Grade: F Fans can jump up and...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."
LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
NBA・
