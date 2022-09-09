ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCJJ

Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident

Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kxel.com

KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
MAYNARD, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. [Spencer Petras will] get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Pekin mom insists child was bullied before school altercation

PACKWOOD, Iowa — A mother of one of the students involved in an altercation at Pekin schools is breaking her silence. Jessica Winn is apologizing for her daughter’s behavior shown in a video that went viral last week. I want to apologize as a mother to a mother...
PACKWOOD, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Staff At The Bohemian Walk Out Over Unpaid Wages

The Bohemian in the Newbo District in Cedar Rapids is a place like no other. But after reports of employees walking out due to unpaid wages, the future of the restaurant is uncertain at best. KCRG reports that staff members walked out last weekend after frustrations boiled over about not...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Iowa City Pavement Patching

Weather permitting, travel on the following streets in Iowa City will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic beginning Sept. 12, 2022:. Ronalds Street, between Lucas and Governor streets. Davenport Street, between Pleasant and Cedar streets. Cornell Avenue, between Westminster and Dartmouth streets. Seventh Avenue, between Wilson and Court...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos

Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Waterloo man charged with writing checks on closed account to obtain merchandise

A Waterloo man was arrested after it was discovered the checks he wrote to a Coralville business were from a closed account. Police say 39-year-old Randy Lee Stewart visited Theissen’s on Westcor Drive August 25th and 27th and allegedly wrote the bogus checks for merchandise totaling over $1500. He was identified by using store surveillance video and Stewart’s driver’s license photograph.
WATERLOO, IA
B100

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City

I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State

Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
