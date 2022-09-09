Republicans running for New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat discuss immigration, same-sex marriage at 2022 Granite State Debate

Read full article on original website
How New Hampshire’s GOP ‘Shitshow’ Is Saving a Vulnerable Dem Senator
It wasn’t long ago that New Hampshire—the fiercely independent, perennial political battleground—was shaping up to be one of the brightest spots for the GOP on the 2022 midterm map.Republicans saw Sen. Maggie Hassan, the first-term Democratic incumbent, as an easy target who could pave the way to their recapture of the U.S. Senate majority. So did the press: a March 2021 headline from the Boston Globe blared that Hassan was “the most vulnerable Senate Democrat up for re-election.”But more than a year later, that claim has aged about as well as a Bobby Jindal for President bumper sticker.After party leaders...
'The president comes up in most conversations': New Hampshire GOP Senate contender navigates Trump
ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — Republican Senate contender Chuck Morse acknowledged Donald Trump is a polarizing figure in the Granite State but said the former president’s agenda was a boon for the country while declaring he “would love to have his endorsement.”
GOP's high stakes in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is one of the last states to hold primaries. But Tuesday's fierce intra-Republican contests will be pivotal in determining the GOP's November fortunes. The big picture: The outcome of the Senate primary will shape the GOP's odds of winning back the Senate majority. And...
Sununu would 'endorse' Bolduc if rival defeated in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
HAMPTON BEACH, New Hampshire — Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is prepared to endorse Don Bolduc for Senate should the upstart Republican, who has labeled him a “Chinese communist sympathizer,” win the party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary.
Populist Don Bolduc has made believers out of his supporters in NH GOP Senate primary
LACONIA, New Hampshire — In a speech lasting roughly 27 minutes, Don Bolduc did not say the word “inflation” until the 24-minute mark. That was just fine with supporters gathered for the Republican Senate contender’s final town hall meeting ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
Justice Kagan cautions Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade’s constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public’s view of the court can be damaged especially when changes in its membership lead to big changes in the law. She stressed that she was not talking about any particular decision or even a string of rulings with which she disagreed. Still, her remarks were similar to points made in dissenting opinions she wrote or contributed to in recent months, including in the abortion case.
New Hampshire Democrats keep distance from Biden
DOVER, N.H. — Even as President Biden's approval ratings have inched up, New Hampshire Democrats facing competitive re-elections are keeping some distance from the White House. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) on border security: "I'll continue to stand up to the Biden administration on the issue of securing the border,...
