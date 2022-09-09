ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match

Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
The Independent

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe to set up Casper Ruud fight for title and world No1 spot

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5)...
Rafael Nadal
Coco Gauff
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
The Independent

Five things we learned as the US Open crowned two young champions in New York

The US Open crowned two young champions in 21-year-old Iga Swiatek and 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.The final grand slam of the year also almost certainly marked the end of Serena Williams’ great career and was packed full of memorable matches.Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned in New York.Tennis is aliveThere’s a new kid on top. pic.twitter.com/Pgg7inSCD6— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2022While tennis revelled in the glory years of Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, there was a black cloud looming on the horizon regarding what came next? In the rise of Alcaraz,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Sergio Garcia bolsters his reputation for unprofessionalism, yet again

However implausible it may seem now, once upon a time Sergio Garcia enjoyed a reputation that was, if not quite the gold standard, then at least a couple of notches above junk status. That was when he was a teenage phenom scissor-kicking down the fairway in pursuit of Tiger Woods, when success — particularly in major championships — seemed not only assured but imminent. In the almost 20 years that elapsed before that major win finally came, Garcia didn’t mature, his only growth apparent in a disposition that became more sullen, more entitled, more petulant and more unprofessional.
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket, results

The 2022 U.S. Open may go down in history as the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz. At 19 years old, Spain’s phenom beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final to become the youngest Grand Slam men’s singles champion since Rafael Nadal won the first of his 22 majors at the 2005 French Open. Alcaraz also became the first teenager to ascend to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, which began in 1973.
