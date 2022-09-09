Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Tennis world reacts to Frances Tiafoe’s US Open semifinal match
Frances Tiafoe was a real life Rocky Balboa Friday night. As Rocky went up toe-to-toe against Apollo Creed, Rocky might have lost the fight but his heart and determination made him a beloved character even in defeat. That was what happened to Tiafoe as the world saw his heart and determination as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five set, four-plus hour epic US Open semifinal match.
Brooke Shields pokes fun at herself as she poses beneath a poster of her ex-husband Andre Agassi at the US open as she watches Iga Swiatek secure her third Grand Slam women's singles title
She was married to former tennis pro Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999. And Brooke Shields appeared to be in a playful mood on Saturday as she posed beneath a poster of her ex-husband at the US open. The actress, 57, took to her Instagram account to share the snap...
Carlos Alcaraz edges Casper Ruud for U.S. Open tennis title
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz traded sets with Casper Ruud before he used a strong service game to finish off the Norwegian and claim the 2022 U.S. Open men's singles tennis title Sunday in Flushing, N.Y.
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest No. 1 men's tennis player with his U.S. Open win
The 19-year-old was appearing in his eighth major tournament. The victory also marks his first Grand Slam title.
purewow.com
Serena Williams Showed Off How She Spent Her Weekend Following the US Open and Fans Loved It
Serena Williams recently announced that she was stepping away from professional tennis, and that this latest US Open would likely be her last. And although she was aiming to tie a record set by Margaret Court for 24 Grand Slam wins, it looks like Williams ended up getting a far more peaceful weekend than she ever expected.
BBC
Carlos Alcaraz: Meet the US Open champion compared to Roger Federer - and salad
He has been compared to Roger Federer by his coach. And his mix of talents, according to Rafael Nadal, are like the ingredients of a good salad. There are many ways to describe Carlos Alcaraz - but there is no doubt that the Spaniard has arrived at the top of world tennis.
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe to set up Casper Ruud fight for title and world No1 spot
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7 (5)...
Carlos Alcaraz seals place in history with defeat of Casper Ruud in US Open final
Carlos Alcaraz is now the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings after defeating Casper Ruud in the US Open Final on Sunday.
Five things we learned as the US Open crowned two young champions in New York
The US Open crowned two young champions in 21-year-old Iga Swiatek and 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.The final grand slam of the year also almost certainly marked the end of Serena Williams’ great career and was packed full of memorable matches.Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned in New York.Tennis is aliveThere’s a new kid on top. pic.twitter.com/Pgg7inSCD6— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2022While tennis revelled in the glory years of Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, there was a black cloud looming on the horizon regarding what came next? In the rise of Alcaraz,...
Alcaraz, Ruud at 1-2 in ATP rankings; Swiatek, Jabeur in WTA
NEW YORK — (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's U.S. Open championship moved him to No. 1 on Monday at age 19, making him the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973. “It’s a dream. At the moment, I can't believe I reached No....
Lynch: Sergio Garcia bolsters his reputation for unprofessionalism, yet again
However implausible it may seem now, once upon a time Sergio Garcia enjoyed a reputation that was, if not quite the gold standard, then at least a couple of notches above junk status. That was when he was a teenage phenom scissor-kicking down the fairway in pursuit of Tiger Woods, when success — particularly in major championships — seemed not only assured but imminent. In the almost 20 years that elapsed before that major win finally came, Garcia didn’t mature, his only growth apparent in a disposition that became more sullen, more entitled, more petulant and more unprofessional.
GOLF・
NBC Sports
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, bracket, results
The 2022 U.S. Open may go down in history as the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz. At 19 years old, Spain’s phenom beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final to become the youngest Grand Slam men’s singles champion since Rafael Nadal won the first of his 22 majors at the 2005 French Open. Alcaraz also became the first teenager to ascend to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, which began in 1973.
