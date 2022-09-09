Read full article on original website
Temps rising into the week in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Following breezy sunshine today, a few clouds will try to build into central Iowa tonight from the northeast. These clouds will help hold temperatures up some tonight, but we're still looking pretty cool again. Low 50s are likely by early Monday morning where those clouds are. In western Iowa, skies will be clearer, allowing for another morning in the 40s. Monday afternoon will be much like today, with sunshine, a dry northwest breeze, and highs in the 70s.
Iowa agriculture a factor in bad allergy season
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines. Dr. Arun Gupta, […]
Iowa chicken, turkey farmers on ‘high alert’ for bird flu as fall migration begins
With wild birds beginning the fall migration southward, Iowa’s chicken and turkey farmers once again are on high alert for avian influenza. This year’s version of the bird flu resulted in the destruction of more than 13 million birds in Iowa this spring. While significant, that was not...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa
Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance. We gasped, tears already starting, because five years ago this month, that young man, Sergei Neubauer, died […] The post Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sunshine and highs in the mid 70s in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. -Another great day Tuesday. -Highs in the low 80s tomorrow, cool again tonight with lows in the low 50s. -Warming up by the end of the week. Summary:. It’s been another great day across the state with sunshine and highs in the mid...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties.
Iowa DNR Reviewing Disposal and Reuse of Wind Turbine Blades
(Radio Iowa) The Department of Natural resources has been holding meetings on discuss possible changes or improvements to the process of disposing of used wind turbine blades. The DNR’s Aime Davidson says there are regulations in place already for disposing of the blades — but she says there are still challenges.
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. Watch video above: El Dorado County sheriff's deputy rescue...
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Iowa HHS announces increase in SNAP benefits for some Iowa families
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, will receive even more this month. The Iowa Department of Public Health and Human Services announced on Monday that families with children under the age of 6 will receive up to $22 more per child in that age range.
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
Potential Rabies Exposure Higher In Iowa As Bats Seek Shelter From Cooler Temperatures
With fall only a couple of weeks away, reports of bats inside Iowa homes are on the rise, leading to an increase in possible rabies exposures. Bats typically start making more indoor appearances around mid-September as nighttime temperatures cool. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), between one to two percent of bats tested annually in the state are positive for rabies and are one of only a handful of animal species in the region that serves as the primary transmission vector for humans. In human patients, rabies is almost always fatal once clinical signs appear. However, treatment via administration of rabies vaccines is highly effective if completed soon after the initial exposure. A person is considered potentially exposed if they have been in direct contact with a bat or have been in the same room as a bat and cannot be sure they were not bitten. When these situations occur, the bat should be captured for testing. In the rare case of confirmed rabies exposure, treatment must be administered as soon as possible. While timely treatment is critical, state health officials note the window is much longer than most people think. Incubation periods vary considerably, but three to eight weeks is generally the norm. For more information on what to do after a potential rabies exposure, follow the link included below.
Record number of Iowans seeking help from the Food Bank of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the third month in a row, the Food Bank of Iowa has broken records in the number of people receiving help from the organization. It's also facing a meat shortage; supply is flying off the shelves. Most of the time, only canned meat is available.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
Madison County first responder remembers 9/11
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Twenty-one years later, Madison County’s emergency manager Diogenes Ayala can still remember the smell of ash across New York City in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. “All the soot, and all the debris. The smell. You could smell it in Brooklyn. Even...
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Campaign Ad Wars, Senate Republican Unity, and Iowa’s AG 'Debate'
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: campaign ad wars, U.S. Senate Republicans’ unity issues, train trials, and Iowa’s attorney general candidates ‘debate.’. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen...
Son hopes searchers find dad – from the Quad Cities – now missing in Utah
An 80-year-old Quad City native is missing in a Utah state park. His son, Scott, who grew up in the Quad Cities, asks anyone who knows his dad to help – at a distance – with the search. William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen getting off a park...
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
