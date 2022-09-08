ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed in I-495 Crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after a crash on Interstate 495, authorities said. Police responded to a car crash in Fairfax County, at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-495 when the driver ran off the road, struck the guardrail and a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haymarket, VA
Accidents
Haymarket, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Accidents
Prince William County, VA
Accidents
City
Haymarket, VA
City
Rescue, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
ALDIE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
fox5dc.com

Multiple vehicle crash on I-66 causing major delays

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 66 Thursday night led to major traffic, according to The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office — who is currently on the scene – said eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the collision.
Inside Nova

For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River

If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Accident#Inflow Infiltration
WUSA9

Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Stafford County: Authorities looking for missing 16-year-old

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Layla Alvarez was last seen in Stafford on Thursday. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Examiner

Metro announces name changes to five stations

Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy