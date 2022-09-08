Read full article on original website
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed in I-495 Crash
The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after a crash on Interstate 495, authorities said. Police responded to a car crash in Fairfax County, at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-495 when the driver ran off the road, struck the guardrail and a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike, the Virginia State Police said in a statement.
Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested
RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school. A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed...
Multiple vehicle crash on I-66 causing major delays
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 66 Thursday night led to major traffic, according to The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office — who is currently on the scene – said eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the collision.
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
Police investigate homicide in Stafford County
The deputies, with the assistance of bystanders, provided first aid to the man who was shot until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. The Stafford Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim.
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Stafford County: Authorities looking for missing 16-year-old
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Layla Alvarez was last seen in Stafford on Thursday. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
Metro announces name changes to five stations
Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
'Justice for Jaiden': Protest, vigil held for 19-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — As chants echoed across the field and candles illuminated the sky at Cloverdale Park in Prince William County Saturday, family and friends of Jaiden Carter, 19, protested the officer-involved shooting that killed the young man earlier this month. Carter was killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
