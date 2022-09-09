Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for deadly 2019 downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver in a deadly 2019 DUI crash in downtown Charleston that killed one and seriously injured two others was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Monday. Thomas Garris, 34, faced up to 25 years in prison...
Suspected gunman, 16, arrested in connection to King Street shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the Labor Day weekend shooting on King Street that left five people with gunshot wounds, according to the police department. A 16-year-old boy from North Charleston was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with one count...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
SCHP releases photo of suspect's vehicle in fatal hit-and-run investigation
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials are seeking information on a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Saturday. Officials say the collision occurred at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the area of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a vehicle...
Firefighters travel from PA to cross Ravenel Bridge in honor of those lost on 9/11
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters Dave Byerly and Sarah Neal came from Shrewsbury, PA to walk the Ravenel today in honor of those first responders and civilians who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. Over the years, many first responders have done a "silent...
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A mobile home was left completely destroyed following a fire early Sunday morning in Colleton County, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A neighbor called 911 to report the home was on fire. At around 1:30 a.m., crews arrived and began battling the flames. CCFR...
Suspect arrested after sparking police chase, pointing gun at officer: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man was arrested Friday after leading police on a chase and pointing a gun at an officer. Nastardmus Denzel Johnson, 22, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, unlawful carry of a weapon, driving under suspension first-offense, and leaving scene of property damage.
First responder suicide rates increase; firefighter support team offers services to help
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — September is Suicide Awareness Month, and first responder suicide rates are on the rise. Firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty, according to a study done by the Ruderman Family Foundation. North Charleston firefighter Ben Dye has...
CSU Air Force ROTC cadets climb 2,071 stairs in honor of first responders on 9/11
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, nearly 800 cadets came together to honor the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001. The cadets walked the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,071 stairs- the amount of stairs firefighters responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center handled.
Stall High School air conditioning working at 'reduced capacity'; staff working on fix
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4 that the air conditioning at R.B. Stall High School was not working properly on Monday. Andy Pruitt with CCSD says technicians have been attempting to fix a chiller throughout the day...
BCSD is still facing busing delays, according to parents
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New year, same problems. Despite a summer full of filling dozens of vacant bus driver positions, according to some parents, Berkeley County School District is still facing busing delays. “It’s been more than a couple of weeks. So why are we still having bus...
Tornado touches down in upper Charleston Co. Saturday morning: NWS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado touched down in upper Charleston County on Saturday morning. The roof of a public works building on Highway 17 was damaged and some trees were downed, according to the NWS. No injuries or deaths have been...
Will Rochester Named Berkeley County Emergency Management Director
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Will Rochester has been named the new Director of Berkeley County Emergency management. His first official day will be on September, 12,2022. Most recently Rochester was an Emergency Management specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management. The Pickens County native has been a Berkeley County resident for more than four years.
Ralph H. Johnson VA to host Stand Down for Homelessness event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is hosting a Stand Down Against Homelessness event on September 16. The event which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be held at the VA Community Resource & Referral Center at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston.
Tornado Warning issued for Seabrook Island area in Charleston County late Friday night
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a tornado warning for the Seabrook Island area of Charleston County late Friday night. The tornado warning was issued at 11:30 p.m. due to a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado, with weather radar indicating rotation within the storm.
Mt Pleasant FD responds to structural fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — This morning, Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded to a fire on 300 Block of 5th Avenue. The call came in at 11:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. The last report was at 12:52 p.m., with the scene still active.
SC Commissioner of Agriculture visits Ashley Ridge High School's student-raised farm
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers made a special visit to Ashley Ridge High School on Tuesday and got an up-close look at an innovative program. The student-led tour took commissioner Weathers to the Fox Ridge Farm where students are raising goats, pigs and...
Comedian Tim Allen announces winter tour stop in Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tim Allen is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in January!. His show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. "The long-time actor and comedian’s stock in trade has long been a begrudging befuddlement at the world around him, and that world’s given him plenty to joke about over the last few years," his tour company stated . "And he’s ready to share those jokes with his biggest fans across North America!"
American Legion Post 166 tapped for nationwide project to honor 9/11 victims
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been 21 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives to an attack on Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years later, the American Legion Post 166 was one of 75 official memorial sites to honor 65 adult victims and first responders. "Because we...
Literary Festival returning to Charleston in November
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Charleston Literary Festival. The event, which will feature some of the world's most celebrated writers, will be returning to Charleston this fall. The festival will run from November 4-13 and allow book lovers to see some of...
