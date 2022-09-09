ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A mobile home was left completely destroyed following a fire early Sunday morning in Colleton County, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A neighbor called 911 to report the home was on fire. At around 1:30 a.m., crews arrived and began battling the flames. CCFR...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
BCSD is still facing busing delays, according to parents

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New year, same problems. Despite a summer full of filling dozens of vacant bus driver positions, according to some parents, Berkeley County School District is still facing busing delays. “It’s been more than a couple of weeks. So why are we still having bus...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Will Rochester Named Berkeley County Emergency Management Director

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Will Rochester has been named the new Director of Berkeley County Emergency management. His first official day will be on September, 12,2022. Most recently Rochester was an Emergency Management specialist with Charleston County Emergency Management. The Pickens County native has been a Berkeley County resident for more than four years.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Ralph H. Johnson VA to host Stand Down for Homelessness event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is hosting a Stand Down Against Homelessness event on September 16. The event which will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be held at the VA Community Resource & Referral Center at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Mt Pleasant FD responds to structural fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — This morning, Mount Pleasant Fire Department crews responded to a fire on 300 Block of 5th Avenue. The call came in at 11:47 a.m. There are no injuries reported at this time. The last report was at 12:52 p.m., with the scene still active.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Comedian Tim Allen announces winter tour stop in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tim Allen is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in January!. His show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. "The long-time actor and comedian’s stock in trade has long been a begrudging befuddlement at the world around him, and that world’s given him plenty to joke about over the last few years," his tour company stated . "And he’s ready to share those jokes with his biggest fans across North America!"
CHARLESTON, SC
Literary Festival returning to Charleston in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Charleston Literary Festival. The event, which will feature some of the world's most celebrated writers, will be returning to Charleston this fall. The festival will run from November 4-13 and allow book lovers to see some of...
CHARLESTON, SC

