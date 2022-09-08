ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

wtmj.com

F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA

Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Danish Ship The Danmark collides with USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

BALTIMORE -- A Danish ship and a U.S. Navy vessel collided in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Sunday morning, according to authorities.The "Danmark" was being tugged by a smaller boat when it smashed into some wood pilings a few minutes after 11 a.m., officials said.The tugboat then pulled the Danmark into the U.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to authorities.U.S. military personnel said in a statement facilitated by the Baltimore Police Department that no one was injured during the collision."No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) when the Danish training ship Danmark made contact with the moored LCS while the Danish ship was getting underway from the Baltimore Inner Harbor Sept 11, 2022," a U.S. Navy spokesperson said. "The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."
BALTIMORE, MD
PWLiving

‘Stop World War III and the Pathway to Peace’

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Masroor Mosque in Manassas is hosting an event to promote peace. The event is titled, ‘Stop World War III and the Pathway to Peace.’ This event is inspired by the message of the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad who has been reaching out to the various world leaders over the years for the need of promoting international peace and inshallah of absolute justice as the guiding principle to avoid another global conflict similar to a world war.
MANASSAS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.Here's the full schedule:"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Manassas, VA
PWLiving

Northern Virginia Veterans Parade

VetPar, Inc. is pleased to announce the details for the 2022 Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas. The parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. and will honor area residents Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White, US Army Retired, and Elizabeth Lewis, WWII Nurse, as our Grand Marshals. The parade is dedicated to all service members past, present, and future.
MANASSAS, VA
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line to Sail from Baltimore in 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line is adding Baltimore to its homeport lineup in 2023, according to published deployment. Returning to the company’s schedule for after a long hiatus, the port will host the Norwegian Sky for a short fall program according to cruises available to book on Norwegian’s website. Between...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington

Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Community Gathers for Reflection at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Prince William Joint Color Guard presented the colors at the county’s Liberty Memorial to open a 9/11 ceremony 21 years after terrorists flew two airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. Passengers took control of a fourth airplane, bound for the U.S. Capitol building, and crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Tom Handy

Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.

On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
MANASSAS, VA
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

First Tee Benefit Golf Tournament

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The First Tee of Prince William County Benefit Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 10 at Forest Greens Golf Club. Come hit the links with friends and earn prizes while supporting our local youth golfers. Kids 17 and under are also welcome to play! Just select the “junior rate” at checkout. Space is limited; register early! Registration ends Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

