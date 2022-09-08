Read full article on original website
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
wtmj.com
F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA
Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
Danish Ship The Danmark collides with USS Minneapolis-St. Paul
BALTIMORE -- A Danish ship and a U.S. Navy vessel collided in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Sunday morning, according to authorities.The "Danmark" was being tugged by a smaller boat when it smashed into some wood pilings a few minutes after 11 a.m., officials said.The tugboat then pulled the Danmark into the U.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to authorities.U.S. military personnel said in a statement facilitated by the Baltimore Police Department that no one was injured during the collision."No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) when the Danish training ship Danmark made contact with the moored LCS while the Danish ship was getting underway from the Baltimore Inner Harbor Sept 11, 2022," a U.S. Navy spokesperson said. "The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."
‘Stop World War III and the Pathway to Peace’
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Masroor Mosque in Manassas is hosting an event to promote peace. The event is titled, ‘Stop World War III and the Pathway to Peace.’ This event is inspired by the message of the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad who has been reaching out to the various world leaders over the years for the need of promoting international peace and inshallah of absolute justice as the guiding principle to avoid another global conflict similar to a world war.
Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.Here's the full schedule:"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.
Northern Virginia Veterans Parade
VetPar, Inc. is pleased to announce the details for the 2022 Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas. The parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. and will honor area residents Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White, US Army Retired, and Elizabeth Lewis, WWII Nurse, as our Grand Marshals. The parade is dedicated to all service members past, present, and future.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Cruise Line to Sail from Baltimore in 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line is adding Baltimore to its homeport lineup in 2023, according to published deployment. Returning to the company’s schedule for after a long hiatus, the port will host the Norwegian Sky for a short fall program according to cruises available to book on Norwegian’s website. Between...
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
WTOP
Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington
Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
Prince William Community Gathers for Reflection at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Prince William Joint Color Guard presented the colors at the county’s Liberty Memorial to open a 9/11 ceremony 21 years after terrorists flew two airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. Passengers took control of a fourth airplane, bound for the U.S. Capitol building, and crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
WTOP
How a Fairfax Co. high school history teacher discusses 9/11 with students
When seniors at Hayfield Secondary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, entered Doug Zywiol’s government class Friday, Zywiol began talking about where he was on Sept. 11, 2001. Zywiol, the school’s social studies department chair, told his students he was 18 and a freshman in college at the time. He...
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
NBC Washington
5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
First Tee Benefit Golf Tournament
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. The First Tee of Prince William County Benefit Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 10 at Forest Greens Golf Club. Come hit the links with friends and earn prizes while supporting our local youth golfers. Kids 17 and under are also welcome to play! Just select the “junior rate” at checkout. Space is limited; register early! Registration ends Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m.
