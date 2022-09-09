Read full article on original website
Koe Wetzel Has Locked in the Release Date for ‘Hell Paso’, & Here We Go!
After months of teasing, wondering, and misdirection, Koe Wetzel has finally locked-in the release date for his highly anticipated new album, Hell Paso. Over the weekend, Koe was still messing with fans on Twitter about the release, "Hell Paso drops on Tuesday. But I’m half cocked off. Might be Thursday or Sunday. I’ll keep ya posted," he tweeted.
inforney.com
Inaugural Troubadour Festival draws crowds to downtown Tyler
The Troubadour Festival made its Tyler debut Saturday on the downtown square with attendees gathering to enjoy good barbecue and good music. The festival featured headliner Gary Allan along with performers Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, The Steel Woods, Chris Colston, Joint Custody and Holly Beth. Numerous barbecue vendors also were set up.
From Classic Movies To Concerts, Liberty Hall In Tyler Announce Fall Lineup
This fall catch award-winning tribute acts, classic movies and live music at Liberty Hall, the historical theatre in the Downtown square!. They have an incredible lineup of shows and movies from now all the way through the holidays so let's take a look at what's on tap and to purchase tickets, visit LibertyTyler.com.
89th Texas Rose Festival to celebrate Hispanic community with new float to showcase culture, traditions
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2022. The 89th Texas Rose Festival will feature a new parade float that will celebrate the Hispanic community of East Texas and the quinceañera tradition. With a lineup of over 40 East Texas Hispanic girls ready to...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Gregg County Fair kicks off for 2022, what to expect
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It’s that time of the year again: opening day for the Gregg County Fair is here! The fair opens at 6 p.m. and crews have been setting up on Friday, getting ready for the next nine days of fun. Some of the rides were being tested earlier on Friday, and East […]
Here’s How You Meet & Greet Koe Wetzel & Nelly at Rose City Music Festival
Our inaugural Rose City Music Festival comes to downtown Tyler, TX on October 8th, and it's going to be an amazing day for everyone. Perhaps the only thing that could make your weekend better is some Meet & Greets with Koe Wetzel or Nelly?. You clicked the right place. Beginning...
ETX Rockers Whiskey Myers to Bring Their Powerful Live Show Back Home
Whiskey Myers is comin' back home. The East Texas rockers are back this September for their annual Wiggy Thump festival in Palestine, TX. This show is worth the drive from Tyler, Longview, with-out-doubt from any place in the ETX. Whiskey Myers Presents Wiggy Thump. The show is locked-in for Saturday...
Children’s Park of Tyler gets new bear statues in honor of longtime supporter
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New “triplets” have settled into the Children’s Park of Tyler, and they welcomed them just in time for National Teddy Bear Day. The triplets are located right by Franklin Falls, according to a post from the Children’s Park of Tyler. They were donated in honor of a supporter who has stood […]
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Some Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?
Some Tyler, Texas residents shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
KLTV
Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI. The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.
KLTV
UT Tyler history professor discusses changes following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken. Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony. Updated: 1 hour ago. Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their...
East Texas schools wear orange to honor 4-year-old who lost battle to cancer
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas schools are wearing orange on Friday to honor the memory of 4-year-old Bristell Andrews who died after a tough battle with childhood cancer. “Hello again my amazing Bristell Brave family. Most have heard about the unfortunate and heartbreaking news about our sweet girl,” said the Bristell Brave Facebook […]
Flint man indicted for Memorial Day murder
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was indicted for a murder that happened in Tyler on Memorial Day. 29-year-old Christopher Henry was arrested on June 3, charged with the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt and indicted on Aug. 18. Deweerdt was fatally shot on Memorial Day after an altercation with Henry in his own driveway, […]
KLTV
Tyler man accused of machete slaying indicted for murder
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused of killing a woman with a machete. The August 11 indictment was handed to David Thompson, 49, who was arrested one day after the May 25 slaying of Jaci Wilkerson, whose body was found in an apartment on Broadway Avenue. Thompson remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD released a statement on Saturday night saying they are saddened by the loss of one of their third-grade students and his father. The district said three more of its students were also injured in the accident. Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff, according to Henderson […]
Major accident in Wood County shuts down SH 154
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting a crash on SH 154 just east of FM 14. According to the report, both lanes of SH 154 are blocked with no timeline set for reopening at this time. KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.
Did You Hear that We’ve Got Koe Wetzel & Nelly Coming to Tyler, TX?
Our Inaugural Rose City Music Festival is happening on Oct. 8th in downtown Tyler, TX, and if you still haven't secured your tickets... GET YOUR TICKETS HERE . From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, we are proud to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel and Nelly, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th.
Single-vehicle accident in Gilmer leaves passenger trapped
GILMER, Texas (KETK.) – Gilmer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday just northwest of Gilmer on FM 852. According to Billy Williams, with the Gilmer Fire Department, a vehicle traveling northwest on FM 852 lost control of their vehicle causing them to run off the road and hit a tree. Officials confirm the […]
Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://radiotexaslive.com/
