Inaugural Troubadour Festival draws crowds to downtown Tyler

The Troubadour Festival made its Tyler debut Saturday on the downtown square with attendees gathering to enjoy good barbecue and good music. The festival featured headliner Gary Allan along with performers Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, The Steel Woods, Chris Colston, Joint Custody and Holly Beth. Numerous barbecue vendors also were set up.
