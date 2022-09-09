The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to score 23 points on Sunday afternoon in a crazy first game of the season as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in an overtime thriller. The offense was only responsible for 16 of those points, however, as Minkah Fitzpatrick had a pick-6 early in the first quarter of the matchup. The offensive unit looked completely out of sync and while it was only the first game of the year with a ton of new personnel, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada‘s group looked unprepared. The team mustered up only 267 yards of total offense and were dominated in time of possession, 43:43 to 26:17.

