Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Ravens Shouldn’t Keep Lamar Jackson
Time has run out for the Baltimore Ravens to offer a contract extension to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Friday was the self-made deadline by the Ravens QB, and it left him without a new deal. While everyone is talking about his potential contract in 2023, no one is talking about the...
Yardbarker
No Joe? Jets could make move from Flacco at QB
Joe Flacco is not being benched by the New York Jets yet, but head coach Robert Saleh stopped short of saying he would start Week 2. Flacco started Sunday in the Jets' Week 1 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but converted only 2 of 14 third-down chances in a 24-9 defeat. He was also pressured 19 times and averaged just 5.2 yards per pass attempt.
Bills' Von Miller criticizes play from Bucs-Cowboys game: 'This block must be taken out of the game!'
With his team having played on the Week 1 edition of "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller was able to kick back and enjoy a full slate of NFL action on Thursday. It appears that the eight-time Pro Bowler was tuning in -- or at least caught the highlights -- of the "Sunday Night Football" tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which turned into a bit of a snooze fest, and nightmare for Dallas.
Skip Bayless: 'You can make the case that Cooper Rush is almost as good as Dak Prescott'
Dallas Cowboys fans received a double dose of bad news late Sunday night, as they not only fell 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, but also saw franchise quarterback Dak Prescott go down with a serious thumb injury. While an official timetable for Prescott's return hasn't been revealed as of Monday afternoon, reports have said that he could be out for six-to-eight weeks.
Yardbarker
The controversial reason why Bears great Devin Hester was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer
After a quick glance at the NFL record books, it would be difficult to name a return specialist who had a more profound impact on the game than former Chicago Bears great Devin Hester. After all, he holds the NFL record for the most career special teams touchdowns with 20...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs secured a massive Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals to begin their 2022 season on the right foot, but it came at a bit of a cost. Throughout the contest, multiple players suffered injuries and some even left the game without returning to it. Things...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Vikings star RB Adrian Peterson knocked out by Le'Veon Bell
What's next for running back Adrian Peterson in football is unknown. The longtime NFL veteran, who apparently is still interested in playing, remains unsigned. His career as a boxer, however, may be short. The former All-Pro recently competed in a charity boxing match against fellow free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike Tomlin does Antonio Brown dance in locker room following win
Mike Tomlin gave a nod to one of his former players during a postgame celebration on Sunday. Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly escaped Cincinnati with a 23-20 overtime win. After getting the big divisional win, it was time for some celebrating. The Steelers blasted “Take Over Your Trap” by Bankroll...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says he will jump through table if Bills win Super Bowl
The only thing Buffalo Bills fans seem to enjoy more than their team winning football games is launching themselves through tables at their pre-and post-game tailgates. It is their thing. And one of their former quarterbacks says he will join them in the practice if the Bills end up winning the Super Bowl this season.
Yardbarker
Extent of Dak Prescott’s hand injury revealed
Dak Prescott injured his throwing hand in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and he will now be sidelined for several games. Prescott suffered a fractured thumb when Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett hit Prescott’s hand as the quarterback was throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and will likely be placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Yardbarker
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Yardbarker
Cowboys GM Commits To A New QB
The Dallas Cowboys had an unfortunate start to their 2022 NFL season. They lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, scoring only one field goal. That victory also gave quarterback Tom Brady his seventh career victory in as many games against the Cowboys. Worst yet, the Cowboys lost their...
Bucs' Leonard Fournette, Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade words on Twitter following controversial play
Despite a solid individual performance from All-Pro and reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys were handily defeated at home on Sunday night by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3. Overnight and into Monday morning, a particular play involving Parsons and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette began making the rounds on social media.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1
Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24. Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.
Yardbarker
Bears’ pursuit of franchise QB nearly cost them Justin Fields
Justin Fields is the unquestioned franchise quarterback of the Chicago Bears, but there was a moment prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that the 23-year-old almost wasn’t in the Bears’ future plans. According to a report from Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Bears were pursuing...
Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones wishes Drew Lock won Seahawks QB job: 'I wanted to F him up'
After Wilson was traded in March, perhaps the biggest question for head coach Pete Carroll and company was who would replace the nine-time Pro Bowler under center: Drew Lock or Geno Smith? After a lengthy battle for QB1 status, the latter eventually won the starting gig. Broncos fourth-year defensive end...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
Yardbarker
Several cars catch fire at Dolphins-Patriots game after fan leaves grill on
The Miami Dolphins were big winners in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 20-7 that was probably not as close as the score would indicate. It was not a happy day for everybody in Miami though. Several cars caught fire in the parking...
Yardbarker
Steelers Offensive Woes: Is QB Mitch Trubisky Or OC Matt Canada To Blame After Rough Showing In Week 1?
The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to score 23 points on Sunday afternoon in a crazy first game of the season as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in an overtime thriller. The offense was only responsible for 16 of those points, however, as Minkah Fitzpatrick had a pick-6 early in the first quarter of the matchup. The offensive unit looked completely out of sync and while it was only the first game of the year with a ton of new personnel, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada‘s group looked unprepared. The team mustered up only 267 yards of total offense and were dominated in time of possession, 43:43 to 26:17.
