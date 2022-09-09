Andy Cohen tells Hillary Clinton he had an affair with one of her Secret Service agents in the '90s. Leave it to Andy Cohen to work a juicy angle into a chat with the former Secretary of State. Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sat down with the Bravo honcho on "Watch What Happens Live" this week to promote their new show, "Gutsy." But Andy soon proved to be the gutsiest one in the room. "I do have to say, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton," he told Hillary (via Decider), "I think [of how] I had a wonderful liaison with one of your Secret Service agents in the '90s … when you were first lady." The former FLOTUS and Secretary of State didn't even try to pick her jaw up off the floor. "You did?!" Chelsea asked. Alas, Chelsea's mom wasn't into hearing the gory details. "TMI! TMI!" she pleaded. "He had wonderful things to say about your entire family," Andy recalled, "… And I have wonderful things to say about him!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO