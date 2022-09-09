Read full article on original website
Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent
Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
Chelsea Clinton on her relationship with Ivanka Trump: ‘We were definitely friends’
Chelsea Clinton is sharing some insight about her relationship with Ivanka Trump and where the two women stand today. The former first daughter and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Sept. 8, where Chelsea noted that former President Donald Trump’s daughter has gone “to the dark side.”
Hillary Clinton Reveals the Origins of Her Infamous Pantsuits
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said “suggestive” photos—that were later used in lingerie ads—caused her to switch from wearing skirts to pantsuits. In an interview with CBS News, Clinton explained to Norah O’Donnell that during an early trip to Brazil, photographers were positioned so that they were shooting at angles looking up toward her. “All of a sudden, the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with—I thought—my legs together, but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,” she said. Some of the photos were used in lingerie marketing in Brazil, she added, but the embarrassing pictures didn’t end there. She said photographers always seemed to catch her in unflattering positions whether she was onstage or walking up a set of stairs. “I just couldn’t deal with it so I started wearing pants,” she said.Read it at CBS News
Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Her Marriage in ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
The Broad City episode devoted to Hillary Clinton was just the warm-up. The politician is now starring in her very own TV saga alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton. While she plugs her “But Her Emails” merch as a side gig, Clinton will be traveling across the country to meet a bevy of famous women to discuss what makes them gutsy in a new docuseries titled—you guessed it—Gutsy.(Apparently selling $30 pink hats and $12 enamel meme-y pins laden with “But Her Emails,” a phrase no one has cared about since the politician’s 2016 election loss, is what now passes for “gutsy.”)While most...
Hillary Clinton appears to defend Bill over Lewinsky affair: ‘He was really ashamed about it’
Former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared to defend her husband, former President Bill Clinton, over the affair got him impeached in 1998. In a clip from her forthcoming television programme Gutsy, UCLA Health chaplain Rev Whittney Ijanaten asked Ms Clinton whether her husband would have revealed his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky had the couple not been in the public eye. “Oh no,” Ms Clinton responded. “No. Becasue he was so embarrassed and really ashamed about it.”Mr Clinton has indeed expressed remorse for the affair with Ms Lewinsky on a number of occasions...
Chelsea Clinton says ex-friend Ivanka Trump 'went to the dark side'
The bond between Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump is officially broken. The two women were rather close for several years, but their friendship took a nosedive when Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton faced off in the contentious 2016 election. "I would say we were friends," Chelsea told Andy Cohen on...
Andy Cohen reveals Hillary Clinton-related affair, plus more news
Andy Cohen tells Hillary Clinton he had an affair with one of her Secret Service agents in the '90s. Leave it to Andy Cohen to work a juicy angle into a chat with the former Secretary of State. Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sat down with the Bravo honcho on "Watch What Happens Live" this week to promote their new show, "Gutsy." But Andy soon proved to be the gutsiest one in the room. "I do have to say, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton," he told Hillary (via Decider), "I think [of how] I had a wonderful liaison with one of your Secret Service agents in the '90s … when you were first lady." The former FLOTUS and Secretary of State didn't even try to pick her jaw up off the floor. "You did?!" Chelsea asked. Alas, Chelsea's mom wasn't into hearing the gory details. "TMI! TMI!" she pleaded. "He had wonderful things to say about your entire family," Andy recalled, "… And I have wonderful things to say about him!"
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton know what it takes to be 'Gutsy'
At a time when there is much discussion around politics and women's rights, one of the most famous figures in both of those arenas is celebrating the courage of women.
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton On ‘Gutsy’ Docuseries, Queen Elizabeth II’s Legacy, Cher, Midterms, Abortion Rights & A Possible Season 2
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton Gutsy docuseries, which debuted today on Apple TV+. “I hope it really starts a lot of conversations and opens a lot of eyes and some hearts and minds to the variety of people and the different stories that we can all learn from,” says Hillary Clinton of Gutsy, the docuseries from the former Secretary of State and daughter Chelsea that launched Friday on Apple TV+. “We have eight episodes, we have a lot of women in each episode, but it’s just a beginning to what I hope is a...
