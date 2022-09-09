Read full article on original website
Nintendo Direct Announced for Tomorrow
Nintendo Direct will return tomorrow, Tuesday September 13. Announced on Twitter, the Direct will begin at 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern / 3pm UK / Midnight AEST. The show will feature "40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter." It will be broadcast on Nintendo's YouTube channel.
PlayStation State of Play Announced for Tomorrow, September 13
Sony has announced that a brand new State of Play will arrive tomorrow, September 13, and it will feature about 20 minutes of "reveals, new updates, and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2." The State of Play was announced on PlayStation.Blog and will...
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
Assassin's Creed Mirage: Ubisoft Says It Won't Have Gambling or Lootboxes After Rating Confusion
Ubisoft has made clear that an Adults Only 18+ rating that was presented ahead of Assassin's Creed Mirage's reveal was a mistake. The game will definitely not feature gambling or lootboxes, which were suggested by the rating. In a statement made to IGN, an Ubisoft spokesperson said the game hasn't...
Assassin's Creed Mirage Listed for £35 at Major UK Retailer
Update: GAME has quickly updated its Assassin's Creed Mirage listing this morning, and now when you go to purchase the Deluxe Edition, its price will increase at checkout to £49.99 instead of £34.99. Thanks to Twitter user @JustAMoogle for informing us on the change. The original story continues below.
How to Play With Squads
Playing with squads is an excellent idea in Marauders. When playing with friends, you won't have to worry about someone killing you from the back. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about playing with a squad in Marauders. Are you looking for something specific? Click the links...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to Access the Open Beta This Weekend in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta is kicking off this weekend with the first wave of players. This wave starts on Friday, September 16, and will include PS5 and PS4 owners who have preordered already. This runs until Sept 17, with the Beta opening up for everyone on PlayStation from Sept 18-20. The next beta dates will then proceed from Sept 22-26 (we've got all the precise details below).
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
Merlin is the first character you encounter in the Valley, so he is available from the start. You can complete several quests for Merlin. Some of them will be unlocked once you have access to specific biomes, while others require you to increase your friendship level with this character further.
The Last of Us Part 1 Is Hiding a Huge Office Easter Egg - IGN Games Fix
The Last of Us Part 1 is hiding an "Office"-sized Easter Egg—yes the iconic office from NBC's The Office appears to be part of the Pittsburgh section of the game. And the layout is just too similar to the show to be a coincidence. CD Projekt Red is committing...
Leaked Images and Video of Meta's 'Quest Pro' Headset Appear Online
It appears Meta's next-gen Oculus VR headset may have leaked after an early version of the hardware was found in a hotel room. Images and a video of an unannounced Meta headset surfaced online recently. The photos and video, originally posted on Facebook by user Ramiro Cardenas showcase the packaging and controllers for a headset labeled "Meta Quest Pro." Cardenas claimed that the headset was left unattended in a hotel room.
The Final Trial
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Nintendo UK Won't Livestream Tomorrow's Direct 'As a Mark of Respect' for the Late Queen
In the UK, the newly announced Nintendo Direct tomorrow will, unlike other regions, not be streamed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Announced in a tweet (below), the Nintendo Direct will instead be uploaded as an on-demand video one hour after it is streamed in other regions. This doesn't stop people in the UK from watching the stream, of course, as Nintendo's main YouTube channel and accounts in other regions will still host the Direct live as normal. There are occasionally small differences between regional versions of Directs, but rarely major ones between the US and UK.
Trackmania Is Headed to Consoles, With Cross-Platform Play and Cross-Progression
Ubisoft's Trackmania is on its way to consoles at last in early 2023, and it will include cross-play and cross-progression with its existing PC rendition. Announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we learned that Trackmania will be coming to Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna early next year. It'll be day one on Ubisoft+.
The Ceremony
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Could This Be the Best-Advanced Gaming TV?
Today on IGN India we unbox the new LG OLED Evo 48C2 and take it out on a test run. Is it one of the most advanced gaming TVs? What features does it have that outstands from others? Watch the full video to know all about it!
NBA 2K23 - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23. Prove yourself against the best. NBA 2K23 is now available on Nintendo Switch.
NBA・
Lies of P - 38 Minutes of Gameplay (Gamescom Demo Part 2)
Lies of P's director plays through the hot Soulslike's huge Gamescom gameplay demo. This 38-minute video is part 2 of that gameplay. Part 1 is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcasjvMAk7Q.
How to Steal a Spaceship
There are a couple of ways to steal an enemy ship in Marauders. You can either do it while in space or during a raid. This IGN guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about stealing a ship in Marauders. Are you looking for something more specific? Click...
Skull and Bones Trailer Shows Off Ship Customization, Pirate Lairs
Skull and Bones got a new trailer today that showed off a number of features, including ship customization and its pirate lairs, where you smuggle your treasure and sell to the highest bidder. Revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2022, we got a look at the ship customization systems, including cannons, ship...
Deal Alert: The Massive 4,784-Piece LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 Is On Sale at Amazon
For the first time ever, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 kit is on sale at Amazon. It's normally $699.99, but today you can pick it up for $649. Technically, that's "only" 7% off, but $50 in raw savings is still a welcome discount for a very coveted set. The LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer is also one of the few kits that hasn't suffered from LEGO's price hikes earlier in the year, so you're not getting a "false" deal that just happened to bring the price back down to the original MSRP.
