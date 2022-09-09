In the UK, the newly announced Nintendo Direct tomorrow will, unlike other regions, not be streamed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Announced in a tweet (below), the Nintendo Direct will instead be uploaded as an on-demand video one hour after it is streamed in other regions. This doesn't stop people in the UK from watching the stream, of course, as Nintendo's main YouTube channel and accounts in other regions will still host the Direct live as normal. There are occasionally small differences between regional versions of Directs, but rarely major ones between the US and UK.

