ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Here's the schedule for flyovers during Maryland Fleet Week

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459rDU_0hnwPEH400

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week brings ships from all over to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for tours, but there's also a show in the skies.

Between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 17 scheduled flyovers are set to take place as part of the festival, featuring T-6s, F-18s and other aircraft.

Here's the full schedule:

"The order and types of aircraft may vary each day and will be subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather," organizers said.

Comments / 7

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
southbmore.com

Weekend Flyover Schedule for Fleet Week

NEW this year, enjoy a series of flyovers of modern and historic aircraft, centered around Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, September 9-11 from approximately 10am-4pm. Stop by the “Flyover Control” tent at Pier 1 in the Inner Harbor for flyover announcements by National Aviation Expert, Matt Jolley. The Martin...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

The future of the Bay Bridge

Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line to Sail from Baltimore in 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line is adding Baltimore to its homeport lineup in 2023, according to published deployment. Returning to the company’s schedule for after a long hiatus, the port will host the Norwegian Sky for a short fall program according to cruises available to book on Norwegian’s website. Between...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Severe storms move through Maryland, bringing heavy rain

UPDATE (5:07 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in northwestern Charles County. UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dumfries, Virginia, or near Quantico, moving northeast at 15 mph. UPDATE (4:52) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Charles...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. Kicks Off Taste the Beaches

September 9, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – Kick-Off Taste the Beaches next week in preparation for the main event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-5 pm! “Taste the Beaches” is a festival-themed experience with local food, drinks, artists, vendors, and businesses celebrating the Twin Beaches. Entertainment offerings include the Big Money Band, a Kid’s Zone, Environmental educational outreach, […]
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fleet Week#Flyovers#Linus Travel#Inclement Weather#Linus Business#T 6s
rockvillenights.com

Maryland speed camera enforcement on SB I-95 in Harford County to begin September 19

A traffic alert for those driving on Interstate 95 north of Baltimore: The Maryland Transportation Authority will deploy speed cameras around the Express Toll Lanes project work zone on the southbound side of the highway near MD 152 in Harford County this coming Monday, September 19, 2022. After a warning...
CBS Baltimore

Friday labor strike could shut down 2 out of 3 MARC commuter lines, transit authorities say

BALTIMORE -- A dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions could impact the ability of MARC train passengers who commute between Baltimore and Washington to get to work, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.Union members could go on a labor strike Friday morning, effectively shutting down the commuter trains that travel along the Camden and Brunswick Lines, transportation officials said.CSX owns and maintains those lines, according to the administration."[A]ny labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC Camden and Brunswick Line service until a resolution is reached," Transportation officials noted in a social media post.The Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy afternoon thunderstorms prompt an Alert Day Monday

BALTIMORE-- A cold front is expected to move through Maryland on Monday, creating a high chance that heavy thunderstorms that could lead to isolated damaging winds and flash flooding.This development has prompted WJZ to declare an Alert Day.The storms may trigger parts of Maryland to get hail and see a weak tornado form.The Maryland Department of Emergency Management initially issued a Tornado Warning for Charles County until 5:15 p.m.That warning passed. There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline and Talbot counties until 8:30 p.m. but that passed too. So did the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent and  Queen Anne's counties until 9:15 p.m.There remains a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County until 10:45 p.m. Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 11:30 p.m. though.Monday's high temperatures were projected to reach the mid-80s but feel like 90 degrees because of the humidity. More showers will pass through the state early Tuesday and clouds will gradually dwindle away bringing more sunshine and increasing temperatures to reach about 83 degrees. By Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds.Sunshine remains as through the rest of the work week ensuring a beautiful weekend and game day on Sunday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marines and sailors remove weeds from Druid Hill Park conservatory during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Sailors and Marines in town for Fleet Week have been devoting their time to community service projects.On Monday, they were out at Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park pulling weeds and removing unwanted plants.They spent about three hours toiling in the sun."We most certainly want to show our support to the city of Baltimore and those who came out to support us as well on the USS Carter Hall," Angelo Brown of the USS Carter Hall said.Service members volunteered for several other community service projects during their stay in BaltimoreJust a few days ago, 75 of them performed physical training exercises with the cadets from Freestate ChalleNGe Academy.The Freestate ChalleNGe Academy falls under the umbrella of the National Guard.It provides Maryland's high-risk youth, ages 16–18, a second chance at an education and life. 
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Baltimore

Fleet Week participants train with Baltimore's Freestate ChalleNGe Academy cadets

BALTIMORE -- All week long, sailors and Marines have been giving back to the community as part of the Fleet Week festivities.On Saturday, they spent their morning at Under Armor House performing physical training exercises with the cadets from Freestate ChalleNGe Academy About 75 sailors and Marines participated in the physical training exercise.Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nancy Guillermo said it was about "building that friendship, that connection, that mentorship, and, of course, having fun and just building comradery."They aimed to inspire academy members."Just to know they can serve their country and it's fun, that we're normal people just like they...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
GLEN ARM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rainstorms over the weekend will be followed by sunny days

BALTIMORE -- Rainstorms will move into the region overnight with off and on showers throughout the day Sunday. That rain should start to taper off by afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s. There will be a break in the rain Sunday night through Monday morning. Expect another round of rainstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night. Tuesday will be mainly dry with an extended period of beautiful weather from Wednesday through next weekend. Skies will be sunny from Wednesday into the weekend with temperatures highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. 
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views

Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
BALTIMORE, MD
matadornetwork.com

Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels

Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
69K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy