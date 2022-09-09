Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Haven’t Found Their Footing in Being Non-Royals’ and ‘Being Non-Celebrities,’ Royal Expert Says

One royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finding it challenging to gain “footing’ as non-royals or non-celebrities. The Sussexes’ recent appearance had the couple behaving a bit like royals even though they left their duties behind.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Germany appearance

On Sept. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan were in Dusseldorf, Germany to promote the 2023 Invictus Games .

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the Sussexes’ gestures and facial expressions and said Harry appeared “anxious and wary” while Meghan looked “confident.”

James told Express , “Harry’s facial expressions in Germany and his overall body language cues seem to reveal emotional states that vary between ‘anxious and wary’ and ‘beaming and fun.’”

She continued, “His arrival expression here seems to show a glimpse of that wariness. Harry’s eye expression looks haunted and he gazes around as though unsure of his reception, while Meghan hails the fans with a confident smile and a raised way that seemed to suggest the expectation of a positive response.”

James pointed to some of Harry’s “self-comfort” rituals , with the “holding and touching of his clothing.”

Harry and Meghan showed a ‘more fun side’ at the event

The body language expert noted that the two were more relaxed when they connected with people in the crowd, however. “But then the red carpet and the waiting crowds do seem to have brought out the couple’s royal side and Harry’s more relaxed side,” she said.

James continued, “This is where they both begin to fall into very similar behavior that we used to see when they appeared as royals in the UK. Meghan especially works the crowd like a personal friend, chatting eagerly and posing for selfies.”

She added, “Harry unleashes his more fun side, seeming relieved at the kind of reception he would have been used to before the rifts with his family.”

According to James, “Watching them here it could be possible to imagine those rifts had never happened and that they are still a popular branch of the Firm on another royal tour.”

Royal expert shares how Prince Harry and Meghan continue to make mistakes

During a discussion of the Sussexes on Royally Us , royal expert Christine Ross looked at Harry and Meghan’s royal and non-royal “blurred line.”

“I even saw today when they were in Dusseldorf, they did a walkabout, which is a very royal thing to do,” she explained. “You don’t usually see that. And in one of the clips I saw, Meghan said that she wasn’t allowed to give out autographs.”

Ross continued, “So there was this weird blurred line. If they were just normal people, you see celebrities doing autographs all of the time. I feel like they haven’t found their footing in being non-royals but also being non-celebrities.”

Co-host Christina Garibaldi added, “Nobody’s really done this like them before, nobody has tried to be celebrities and royals .”

She added, “Yes, they are trying to find their footing, but it just seems like they just keep making mistake after mistake, and misstep after misstep, and it’s just not really hitting and it’s not really connecting with a lot of people.”

Ross noted, “I do think that they need to start taking advice from somebody … it doesn’t seem like they’re being coached or guided or steered in any direction. They’re trying to forge this on their own and I don’t know that it’s going well.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘Mixed Emotions’ and ‘Odd Moments’ in Video