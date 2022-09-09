Effective: 2022-09-12 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Queen Anne's; Talbot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Talbot and south central Queen Anne`s Counties through 815 PM EDT At 738 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tilghman Island, or 7 miles east of Chesapeake Beach, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Centreville, St. Michaels, Matthews, Wye Mills, Tilghman Island, Skipton, Copperville and Cordova. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO