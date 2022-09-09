Effective: 2022-09-12 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hunterdon, Mercer, north central Burlington and southeastern Bucks Counties through 800 PM EDT At 725 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tullytown, or near Trenton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Trenton, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Bordentown, Pennington, Yardley, Newtown, Tullytown, Langhorne, Washington Crossing, Florence-Roebling, Jacksonville, Woodside, Edinburg, White Horse, Mercerville-Hamilton Square and Langhorn. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 353 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 36 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

