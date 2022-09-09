Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sussex County through 845 PM EDT At 817 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sharptown, or 10 miles southeast of Hurlock, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Sycamore, Blades and Bethel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Caroline by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN TALBOT...SOUTHWESTERN QUEEN ANNE`S AND CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skipton, or 7 miles north of Easton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Denton, Centreville, Ridgely, St. Michaels, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Skipton, Copperville, Jumptown, Matthews, Wye Mills, Griffin, Cordova, Carville, Hope and Queenstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hunterdon, Mercer, north central Burlington and southeastern Bucks Counties through 800 PM EDT At 725 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tullytown, or near Trenton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Trenton, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Bordentown, Pennington, Yardley, Newtown, Tullytown, Langhorne, Washington Crossing, Florence-Roebling, Jacksonville, Woodside, Edinburg, White Horse, Mercerville-Hamilton Square and Langhorn. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 353 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 36 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Talbot County in eastern Maryland Southwestern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Central Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 745 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tilghman Island, or 10 miles southeast of Shady Side, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Denton, Centreville, Romancoke, Ridgely, St. Michaels, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Tilghman Island, Skipton, Copperville, Jumptown, Matthews, Wye Mills, Griffin, Cordova and Carville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
