Read full article on original website
Related
When Will John Oliver Stop Winning Emmys For Best Variety Talk Series? The Host Has An Answer – Emmys Backstage
“How many Emmys do you have?” one reporter quizzed John Oliver about his Emmy winning streak for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. The late night HBO series took home its seventh consecutive Emmy win tonight for Best Variety Talk Series; counting an overall 17 Emmy wins. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog “Do I have? Personally? You say that like there’s a slight threat in your voice!” hysterically retorted Oliver, “How many do you have? Because it’s too many” Asked if he had a plan of ever letting going of his streak (last year Oliver sent a message to Conan O’Brien that he’d have to...
Julia Garner Takes Risks In 7-Inch Heels & Floral Cutout Gucci Dress at Emmy Awards 2022
Julia Garner turned the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet into a high-fashion runway. The annual event is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Garner won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the Netflix’s “Ozark.” Garner embodied glamour as she arrived with her husband Mark Foster in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress. The garment had a round neckline, slightly pointed shoulders and a diamond stomach cutout at the center. Adding an extra dose of edge to her look, the “Inventing Anna” star styled...
Forget the Emmys speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph explains why she sang that powerful song
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy for her turn on 'Abbott Elementary' and nearly brought the house down with her rendition of this Dianne Reeves song.
Comments / 0