Effective: 2022-09-12 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sussex County through 845 PM EDT At 817 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sharptown, or 10 miles southeast of Hurlock, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Sycamore, Blades and Bethel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 HOURS AGO