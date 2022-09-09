Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/04 PM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 14/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 14/05 PM 3.1 1.0 0.7 1 NONE 15/06 AM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/03 AM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.2 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 14/03 AM 2.8 0.6 1.0 1 NONE 14/04 PM 2.9 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 15/04 AM 2.4 0.2 0.7 1 NONE
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 02:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 12/04 PM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 14/05 PM 3.2 1.1 0.8 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 14/03 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sussex County through 845 PM EDT At 817 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sharptown, or 10 miles southeast of Hurlock, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Delmar, Sycamore, Blades and Bethel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester; Wicomico Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wicomico and northeastern Dorchester Counties through 900 PM EDT At 812 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hurlock to near Vienna to 6 miles northwest of Princess Anne. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Fruitland, Hurlock, Salisbury University, Delmar, Hebron, Sharptown, Vienna, Parsonsburg, Pittsville, Mardela Springs, Galestown, Brookview, Eldorado, Wetipquin, Trinity, Chesapeake Heights, Powellville, Green Hill and Catchpenny. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Caroline by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN TALBOT...SOUTHWESTERN QUEEN ANNE`S AND CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skipton, or 7 miles north of Easton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Denton, Centreville, Ridgely, St. Michaels, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Skipton, Copperville, Jumptown, Matthews, Wye Mills, Griffin, Cordova, Carville, Hope and Queenstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Queen Anne's; Talbot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN TALBOT...SOUTHWESTERN QUEEN ANNE`S AND CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skipton, or 7 miles north of Easton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Denton, Centreville, Ridgely, St. Michaels, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Skipton, Copperville, Jumptown, Matthews, Wye Mills, Griffin, Cordova, Carville, Hope and Queenstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN TALBOT...SOUTHWESTERN QUEEN ANNE`S AND CENTRAL CAROLINE COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skipton, or 7 miles north of Easton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Denton, Centreville, Ridgely, St. Michaels, Queen Anne, Grasonville, Starr, Skipton, Copperville, Jumptown, Matthews, Wye Mills, Griffin, Cordova, Carville, Hope and Queenstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
