Defenders come up big for Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley girls in 0-0 draw
Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin 0-0 in double overtime in girls high school soccer Last year, Central Dauphin beat Cumberland Valley twice, as the Rams waltzed to a District 3 title. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something...
Traveling to State College for the Penn State game? 10 top-rated VRBO lodging near Beaver Stadium
College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
Penn State plays host to commits and recruits for the home opener against Ohio
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits as well as recruits to the home opener Saturday against Ohio. Among the recruits was Zion Tracy, a three-star cornerback from Long Island Lutheran who became a commit after the game. Tracy is the 20th member of Penn...
Watch highlights from 2023 PSU commit, Roman Catholic DE Jameial Lyons: video
Penn State football landed another weapon on defense back in April when four-star , class of 2023 prospect Jameial Lyons announced his commitment to the team. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge rusher from Roman Catholic looks to add to an already stout defensive front for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State heads to SEC country to visit Auburn: Key storylines for this meeting of unbeatens
Penn State and Auburn have met three times previously. Each program has won a bowl game and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last year. Both teams are 2-0 and PSU-Auburn will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Penn State puts fencing coach on paid leave after allegations surface
Pennsylvania State University has placed Wes Glon, its longtime head fencing coach, on paid leave after learning that USA Fencing — the sport’s amateur governing body — had taken certain measures to protect its athletes after allegations were raised. Neither Penn State nor USA Fencing would describe...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Zion Tracy’s commitment, offensive identity and much more
Penn State fans, welcome to my first mailbag at PennLive. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ first two weeks of the regular season. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can...
Penn State’s Nick Singleton named Big Ten freshman of the week
Nick Singleton has secured his first conference honor. Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after gashing Ohio on Saturday to the tune of 179 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries. The recognition is far from surprising as Singleton separated himself from not only the Bobcats’...
Penn State-Auburn X factors: Some of the players, coaches to watch Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Penn State is back in the top 25 – No. 22 in the AP poll – and the Nittany Lions could make a big jump in the rankings with a road win over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are currently three-point favorites.
Beaver Stadium alcohol plan given to trustees’ panel to review
Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) on Monday presented to the Penn State Board of Trustees’ Committee on Legal and Compliance a proposal to sell alcohol to the general public at Beaver Stadium, according to the university. The expansion of the sale of alcohol in Beaver Stadium has been under...
Photos: Battle in the Barn 4 girls high school showcase
The Battle in the Barn went down Sunday with some of the top girls players from Harrisburg taking on top players from Philly at the Cavoli Barn.
Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game
Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Penn State-Ohio free live stream (09/10/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
PENN STATE (1-0) vs. OHIO (1-0) Kickoff: Noon today at Beaver Stadium. TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Lugenbill). Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial). Penn State is favored by 28. The total is 55. Series: Penn...
Hayden Johnson’s last-second touchdown pass helps Manheim Township upset Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Manheim Township junior quarterback Hayden Johnson remained calm and poised with a daunting task staring him in the face. Johnson and the Blue Streaks were 14 yards from paydirt and a come-from-behind, game-winning score against Harrisburg. The clock read 25 seconds to play with Manheim Township out...
Team Philly defeats Team Harrisburg 82-77 in Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game
Team Philly defeats Team Harrisburg 82-77 in Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game. Team Harrisburg's Alexis Ferguson blocks a shot by Team Philly's Jordyn Adderly during Team Philly’s 82-77 win in the Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game at Cavoli Barn on September 11, 2022. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLiveGet Photo.
UPMC opens new 44,000-square-foot outpatient center in building once occupied by PennLive
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has added to its West Shore campus. UPMC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2020 Technology Parkway in Hampden Township on Monday for its new 44,000-square-foot offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. The medical practice is relocating from Wormleysburg and will see patients at the new location beginning Tuesday. The outpatient center is the largest Heart and Vascular Institute facility in the UPMC system. The center is located on the second floor of the building and will also occupy some space on the first floor.
Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally at Pa. Capitol
State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon County, fourth from left, takes part in the 17th annual “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” rally held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, September 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/10/22)
On Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, after a great round of golf with his buddies, dinner with Dixie, and a goodnight phone call with Sharon, Jerry L. Rothenberger, 82, departed this world at his Camp Hill home to reunite with his parents, Clarence D. “Rothy” and Mary Loy Rothenberger, and his beloved Wheaten, Latte.
