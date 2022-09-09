ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Traveling to State College for the Penn State game? 10 top-rated VRBO lodging near Beaver Stadium

College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Auburn captains push wear orange uniforms for Penn State game

Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall would like to see Auburn buck tradition when it hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend. The two team captains consider themselves proponents of switching up the team’s traditional uniform look. Specifically, Pappoe and Hall would like the Tigers to turn back the clock and reintroduce orange jerseys for Saturday’s nonconference showdown with the Nittany Lions, considering the program is advertising the game as an orange-out — “All Auburn, All Orange” — at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Team Philly defeats Team Harrisburg 82-77 in Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game

Team Philly defeats Team Harrisburg 82-77 in Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game. Team Harrisburg's Alexis Ferguson blocks a shot by Team Philly's Jordyn Adderly during Team Philly’s 82-77 win in the Battle in the Barn girls all-star high school basketball game at Cavoli Barn on September 11, 2022. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLiveGet Photo.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

UPMC opens new 44,000-square-foot outpatient center in building once occupied by PennLive

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has added to its West Shore campus. UPMC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2020 Technology Parkway in Hampden Township on Monday for its new 44,000-square-foot offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. The medical practice is relocating from Wormleysburg and will see patients at the new location beginning Tuesday. The outpatient center is the largest Heart and Vascular Institute facility in the UPMC system. The center is located on the second floor of the building and will also occupy some space on the first floor.
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally at Pa. Capitol

State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon County, fourth from left, takes part in the 17th annual “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” rally held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, September 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/10/22)

On Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, after a great round of golf with his buddies, dinner with Dixie, and a goodnight phone call with Sharon, Jerry L. Rothenberger, 82, departed this world at his Camp Hill home to reunite with his parents, Clarence D. “Rothy” and Mary Loy Rothenberger, and his beloved Wheaten, Latte.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

