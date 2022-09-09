ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

East Texas law enforcement searching for woman accused of theft

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awfrU_0hnwNFW100

UPDATE – The male suspect is in custody and the woman has been identified, according to officials.

BROWNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a woman on Thursday who is accused of theft.

Bank robbery, shooting suspects arrested in Smith County

The Brownsboro Police Department is assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to locate the woman in the pictures below, after a theft happened north of Murchison. Authorities are asking the public to help them identify her.

Deputies are also looking for a man, and the pair are possibly walking around. If you have any information in reference to this incident please contact the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.

Police: Shooting at Uvalde park, people injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJvcq_0hnwNFW100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0hnwNFW100


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 7

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police looking to identify man involved in burglary

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police said they are looking to identify a man from a Saturday night theft on James Street. Officials said the man who was caught on video is involved in a burglary of habitation, and anyone with information about their identity is asked to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of items

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Longview was arrested and accused of stealing a tractor, trailer, amongst other tools from a local business in August. According to an affidavit, on Monday, Aug. 22nd, Longview police say Paul Douglas Cash II was captured via surveillance camera cutting the lock of a gate from a Jason’s Plumbing store and stealing a black Kearny trailer valued at $4,577.98, a Kubota Tractor valued at $26,866.37, and an excavator bucket amongst other things bringing the total theft valuation at $35,603.35.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area

DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after the man was found near the roadway. Officers identified him as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger.
DIANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Murchison, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Murchison, TX
Brownsboro, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsboro, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Harrison County prompts homicide investigation

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after a call came in about a body near the roadway. The body was identified as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger, Texas. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Reddock’s manner of death indicates that there will be a homicide investigation.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Theft#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Athens man arrested after exposing himself to women in her home, chasing another woman

NOTE: The content of this article could be disturbing, discretion is advised. HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was arrested last week and is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, exposing himself, and chasing down another woman as she walked and physically assaulted her, according to documents. According to the arrest affidavit, […]
ATHENS, TX
ktoy1047.com

East Texas judge arrested for DWI

Jerald Fowler, age 60, of Gilmer, Texas, was charged with a DWI misdemeanor following an accident on Friday night. Upshur County Deputies and DPS Troopers responded to an accident just after 10 p.m. Friday night, and arrested Judge Fowler at that time. Fowler serves as Judge for the 115th District...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Avinger man was found dead in Harrison County Saturday night in an apparent homicide, according to the sheriff’s office. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday in regards to an unresponsive male near the roadway, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD released a statement on Saturday night saying they are saddened by the loss of one of their third-grade students and his father. The district said three more of its students were also injured in the accident. Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff, according to Henderson […]
HENDERSON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Fred Lindley, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. His bond is $15,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Michael Wayne Putnam. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Putnam on a Garza County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County

DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy