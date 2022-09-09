Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Elevated carbon monoxide levels prompt evacuation of Mt. Hope High School
BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Mt. Hope High School in Bristol Monday were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” due to an elevated level of carbon monoxide. Bristol-Warren Regional School District Superintendent Ana Riley said the elevated level was detected in the rear kitchen area of the cafeteria.
Mt. Hope HS evacuated due to carbon monoxide concern
The school's interim principal said the evacuation was done safely and out of an abundance of caution.
ABC6.com
‘This is not just some harmless prank’: community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
Turnto10.com
Water main break at Feinstein Middle School forces remote learning
(WJAR) — A water main break at Feinstein Middle School in Coventry Thursday has forced students to learn remotely on Friday. Due to the size of the break, crews will not have repairs done by Thursday evening, according to school leaders. According to a Facebook post from Coventry public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield issues boil water order after E. coli found in drinking water
Mansfield instituted a boil water order Sunday after remnants of E. coli bacteria were found in the town’s drinking water. Mansfield is advising residents to avoid drinking water without boiling it first and discarding any ice, beverages or foods prepared with water collected from the public system on or after September 7.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police investigating stabbing between 2 tenants
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. According to police, the stabbing happened at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue just before 6p.m. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said...
Police reopen NK road after ‘serious motorcycle crash’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they have reopened Lafayette Road In North Kingstown after part of the street was blocked off Sunday night due to a serious motorcycle crash. North Kingstown Police are not immediately commenting on the crash, but say the road the accident happened on is very narrow. Police also say […]
ABC6.com
Boater taken to hospital after crashing into Hog Island
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Fire Department said that a boater was taken to the hospital after crashing into Hog Island Saturday night. A person living on the island reported the crash just before 11:30 p.m. He told police that the boat crashed into the west side of the island and had been going very fast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
ABC6.com
Smithfield man killed in North Kingstown motorcycle crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police said that a Smithfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town over the weekend. Capt. John Urban said that 60-year-old Bruce Owensby died after crashing with a pickup truck on Lafayette Road. Crews responded to the crash just...
Tiverton police investigating car crash
TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Main Road and Central Avenue for a report of a two car crash. According to the fire department, two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. At […]
WCVB
8-year-old boy seriously injured in Holliston crash
HOLLISTON, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash in Holliston, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area of Highland Street near Summit Point Road for a report of a rollover crash involving serious injuries. The first responding officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man arrested in connection to drunk driving crash that seriously injured passenger in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man was arrested in connection to a drunk driving crash that injured one of his passengers over the weekend. The single-car crash happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Warwick and Killey avenues. Sgt. Aaron Kay said 33-year-old Filipe Barros was traveling northbound...
Turnto10.com
Stretch of Route 4 to close for removal of Division Street Bridge arches
(WJAR) — A stretch of Route 4 in East Greenwich will close on and off beginning Sunday to take down the temporary arches at Division Street Bridge on the East Greenwich/Warwick line. The closures will start Sunday night and will run for five nights, according to the Rhode Island...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing that took place on Monday. According to Massachusetts State Police, earlier this morning MSP responded to a suspected road rage stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel. The suspect fled the scene to South Bay Mall...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department shares data on dangers of grills, hibachis, barbecues on balconies
“Did you know??? Between 2016 and 2020 Massachusetts fire departments responded to 427 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These fires caused 15 civilian injuries, 6 firefighter injuries, and $4 million in property damage. The Lakeville Fire Department often encounters gas and charcoal grills on balconies at our apartment buildings.
rinewstoday.com
South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs
Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
ABC6.com
New Bedford vs Taunton high school football game canceled due to ‘disturbances’
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said that the city’s high school football game against Taunton had to be canceled Friday night. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that there were “several disturbances” that happened in the crowd that led to the game’s cancelation.
Comments / 0