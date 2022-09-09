Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO