Coventry, RI

ABC6.com

Elevated carbon monoxide levels prompt evacuation of Mt. Hope High School

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Mt. Hope High School in Bristol Monday were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” due to an elevated level of carbon monoxide. Bristol-Warren Regional School District Superintendent Ana Riley said the elevated level was detected in the rear kitchen area of the cafeteria.
Turnto10.com

Water main break at Feinstein Middle School forces remote learning

(WJAR) — A water main break at Feinstein Middle School in Coventry Thursday has forced students to learn remotely on Friday. Due to the size of the break, crews will not have repairs done by Thursday evening, according to school leaders. According to a Facebook post from Coventry public...
ABC6.com

Woonsocket police investigating stabbing between 2 tenants

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. According to police, the stabbing happened at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue just before 6p.m. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said...
ABC6.com

Boater taken to hospital after crashing into Hog Island

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Fire Department said that a boater was taken to the hospital after crashing into Hog Island Saturday night. A person living on the island reported the crash just before 11:30 p.m. He told police that the boat crashed into the west side of the island and had been going very fast.
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier

At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
ABC6.com

Smithfield man killed in North Kingstown motorcycle crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police said that a Smithfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town over the weekend. Capt. John Urban said that 60-year-old Bruce Owensby died after crashing with a pickup truck on Lafayette Road. Crews responded to the crash just...
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton police investigating car crash

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Main Road and Central Avenue for a report of a two car crash. According to the fire department, two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. At […]
WCVB

8-year-old boy seriously injured in Holliston crash

HOLLISTON, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash in Holliston, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area of Highland Street near Summit Point Road for a report of a rollover crash involving serious injuries. The first responding officers...
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
rinewstoday.com

South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs

Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com

Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...

