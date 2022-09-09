Missing Greenville Co. 12-year-old found safe
UPDATE (9/9/2022) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Haley Taylor has been safely located.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen at a bus stop in Greenville County.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 12-year-old Haley Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m. at East Lee Road and Tiffany Drive.
Taylor is 5’3″ tall and weighs 80 pounds with long black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said they have no reason to believe Taylor is in danger or injured. He said they believe she ran away and was possibly with a friend.
Anyone who sees Taylor is asked to call 911.
The sheriff's office has set up a command post for their search in the area of Cardinal Drive.
