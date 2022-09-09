Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
WC women defensive in 3-0 win over Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t allow a shot for the first 65 minutes in a convincing 3-0 victory over Anderson University in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon. Wilmington thoroughly outplayed Anderson. Elizabeth Matthews scored her first goal of the season in the...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington tennis takes down Hillsboro 5-0
WILMINGTON — With a clean sweep on all courts, the Wilmington High School defeated Hillsboro 5-0 Monday in a non-league tennis match on the WHS courts. Wilmington, 2-8 on the year, had a relatively easy time on four of the five courts. “We played well on all courts,” WHS...
wnewsj.com
Great Scott: Another shutout for red-hot Falcons
WINCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s defense continues to shine as the boys soccer team won its fifth straight match Saturday, a 2-0 decision over Eastern High School. The Falcons are now 5-0-3 on the year after starting the season with three straight 1-1 ties. Richie Federle started the scoring, with...
wnewsj.com
Tobin, Wahl lead WC cross country teams at Tiffelberg
TIFFIN — Led by Noah Tobin, the Wilmington College men’s cross country teams finished as runnersup Friday at the Tiffelberg Open. Tobin won the race for the Quakers. His last win came at the Tiffelberg Open during the 2022 track season. His 24:59 finish cracks him into the sub-25 club in the 8,000-meter run, as well as puts him at No. 2 all time for the 8-kilometer in Wilmington College history. George Rickett finished second for the squad and fourth overall with a huge personal best 25:27. Eric Reynolds, also with a huge personal best, claimed fifth in 25:57.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Quakers split final 2 matches in Rhodes Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team concluded the Rhodes College Classic with a split of matches Saturday, defeating the host Lynx 27-25, 25-23, 12-25, 27-25 and falling to LeTourneau (Texas) 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. In the victory over Rhodes, in set one, WC took multiple five-point leads (6-1 and 17-12), but saw both of those leads evaporate. Rhodes had two set points at 24-22, but a Sydney Geibel kill followed by a Lynx attack error fought off both of them. A Geibel kill and yet another Rhodes attack error gave WC the set one victory. Neither team led by more than three points in set two, but with the match tied 23-23, consecutive bad sets from Gabriele Kozik put the Quakers up 2-0.
wnewsj.com
Dogbey, Grimes lead WC to 1-0 victory
ADA — Elorm Dogbey scored his third goal in two games and Wilmington College blanked Kalamazoo College 1-0 Saturday afternoon. The fifth-year senior’s strike in the 72nd minute gave Wilmington College (3-1-1) it’s third win in five matches. “Today was a great win because it showed how...
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball splits pair on first day of Rhodes Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wilmington College volleyball team split a pair of matches on day one of the Rhodes College Classic, defeating Huntington College (Ala.) 25-16, 25-19, 27-25 and falling to Westminster College (Mo.) in a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15 in the nightcap. “I’m really proud...
wnewsj.com
Week 4 Final: McClain 42, East Clinton 7
LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost to former South Central Ohio League rival McClain 42-7 Friday night at ECHS. The loss puts the Astros at 1-3 on the year. The Tigers advance to 3-1 with the win. The Astros only score of the game came late in the fourth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Week 4 Final: Wilmington 45, Cin Hills Christian 0
WILMINGTON — Ryan Evans first win as the head coach of the Wilmington High School football team was really a coach’s dream, every piece of the puzzle coming together for a victory. In a 45-0 win over an outmanned Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy team Friday night at Alumni...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Weekly exercise classes as Clinton County Community Action and Clinton Memorial Hospital have partnered to provide weekly exercise and wellness classes at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up facility at 717 N. Nelson Ave. Classes every Tuesday in the community room from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with Physical Therapy Assistant Tim McComsey from CMH.
wnewsj.com
Arkansas State overmatched in 45-12 loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With two Ohio State starting receivers sidelined with injuries, Marvin Harrison Jr. got another prime chance to shine on a team loaded with great wideouts. Harrison, the son of a former NFL star, caught three touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud as the No. 3 Buckeyes...
wnewsj.com
EC FFA success at summer events
Throughout the summer, many of the East Clinton FFA members competed in both the county and state fairs as well as participating in other summer activities. We had several students show different types of animals and livestock, and many of them found success in these competitions. The officers set up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Robert Grim of Sabina area to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS — A man who lives near Sabina is one of 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (HOF). Before his retirement in 2001, Robert E. Grim was an American history teacher at Miami Trace High School for 34 years and was chairman of the Social Studies Department when he retired, as well as president of the Miami Trace Education Association.
wnewsj.com
Corn Festival fires up for weekend fun
WILMINGTON — The 2022 Corn Festival at the Clinton County Fairgrounds got off to a roaring start on Friday, and as always features a lot for everyone of all ages. The food, fun, tractors & engines, competitions and shopping continues Saturday and Sunday. — — — Photos by...
wnewsj.com
Chatfield to transition from college to student support center
ST. MARTIN Ohio – Chatfield College in Brown County announced Monday that it plans to transition from a two-year, private liberal arts college to a nonprofit agency focused on supporting postsecondary education attainment, beginning in January 2023. The Chatfield Edge will be the name of the new nonprofit agency,...
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: I-71 paving project upcoming; WCS board sets next meeting
A longitudinal joint pavement repair project on Interstate 71 is scheduled to begin in Clinton County, with overnight traffic restrictions starting next week, ODOT announced. Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, contractors for ODOT will impart single-lane closures on I-71 North and South between the State Route 134 overpass and the Greene County line.
wnewsj.com
Quilt Barn and more
WILMINGTON — As always, the Quilt Barn is worth a visit at the Clinton County Corn Festival. On your fairgrounds walk to the quilt display, you’re sure to see other interesting sights and activities.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
College, public library set Banned Book Discussion Series
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College and the Wilmington Public Library are partnering to present a Banned Book Discussion Series on Thursday, Sept. 22 at WC’s Watson Library. The sessions highlighting book banning in the United States include one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a second from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Homeless Shelter honors Ginny Monteith for 15 years of service
The Clinton County Homeless Shelter recently honored Ginny Monteith for her 15 years of service to the Shelter. Ginny has played a very valuable role through the years as part of the administrative team. She currently is the Rapid Rehousing Coordinator/Case Manager Supervisor and is responsible for providing assessments to...
Comments / 0